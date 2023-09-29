Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em Sit 'Em Running backs: Jerome Ford, Brian Robinson Jr. in the spotlight 

As we cross into Week 4 of the fantasy football season it’s apparent that this year will be nuts. From injuries to game script, the wild world of the NFL never disappoints. One thing we do know is that we need to hit on our lineup selections each week. It’s hard enough to win in fantasy without leaving a massive amount of points on our bench. Let’s get it right this week at the running back position.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em Running Backs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Panthers Seahawks Football

Kenneth Walker (SEA)

If anyone thought Walker’s two touchdown effort in Week 2 was a fluke, he proved you wrong with another pair of scores in Week 3. The second-year Seattle runner carved up the Carolina Panthers defense for 97 yards on 18 carries Sunday afternoon. Walker owned the day even though rookie Zach Charbonnet was more involved than he was the first two weeks.

I’m not concerned about competition week as the Giants come to town. New York has yielded the fourth-most rushing yards and second-most rushing scores on the season. The G-Men allowed 141 yards on the ground to the 49ers last Thursday. I expect Walker to push for 100 yards and another touchdown in front of the home crowd.

Javonte Williams (DEN)

Everything was a disaster for the Broncos last week vs. Miami. They allowed 70 points and couldn’t get out of their own way. Burn that tape. These are professionals, and I expect Denver to show some fight when they visit the hapless Bears. Chicago is a mess in their own right. An offense that can’t score and a defense that surrendered 41 points and 456 yards to Kansas City.

Williams hasn’t been great for fantasy thus far. This week, though, he turns it around. Chicago has allowed the 7th most fantasy points to opposing runners.

Jerome Ford (CLE)

Now the unquestioned starting RB for the Browns, it’s time to fire up Ford without fear. In his debut, the Titans' defense smothered Ford, but he did find the end zone. This week, he’ll get a Ravens defense that saw the Colts rush 35 times against them for 139 yards. I love Ford as an RB 2 play this week.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Sit 'Em Running Backs

Rams Bengals Football

Joe Mixon (CIN) – This will become a staple of this article. Look at whoever is playing the Tennesee Titans and bench them. The Titans are a brick wall against the run. They have allowed just 208 yards and one score on the ground. Cincy has shown no issue with dropping back Joe Burrow nearly 50 times on a bum calf.

I’d expect the Bengals to stay far away from the Titans' run defense and let Burrow work his magic. I’m out on Mixon.

Jerome Ford vs Brian Robinson Jr: Who should you start in Week 4?

Brian Robinson (WAS)

The return to form of Robinson is a great story. Last year, he was shot in the leg and now is fully recovered and playing well. That said, he’s playing the best run defense in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington, as an offense, has had trouble sustaining drives. They are 8/31 converting third downs this season. That 25.8% number means fewer drives and fewer scoring chances. Only the Jets are worse on 3rd down.

Philly is an 8-point favorite, meaning the game script should be in their favor. A come-from-behind second half doesn’t fair well for Robinson, who has just three catches all season. I’d look elsewhere this week for RB scoring, and our Start/Sit Optimizer concurs. Robinson's a no-go in Week 4.

Rachaad White (TB)

The Bucs want to get their run game going, but they don’t have the offensive line to do so. White will face a stingy Saints front that will be upset they let a 3-0 start slip through their fingers. I expect the Saints, who are only giving up just over 100 yards per game on the ground, to key on White and force Baker Mayfield into beating them with his arm. That sounds like a good plan if you ask me.