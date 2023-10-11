Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Top QB, WR, RB and TE pickups feat. K.J. Osborn 

The purpose of this Week 6 waiver-wire column will be to spotlight players who may be on the verge of a breakout. After all, trying to land that player after his breakout is exponentially more difficult. Additionally, waiver-wire moves should always be made to add high-upside depth for later in the season or improve your chances of winning the upcoming week.

Not all of these columns will feature a future stud or no-brainer add, but we can usually find help for our fantasy teams if we try hard enough. Furthermore, I will try to avoid recommending players coming off a 10-catch or three-touchdown game because it should be incredibly obvious to most that they need to be on a roster at that point.

The players listed below are available in at least 75 percent of ESPN leagues and stand at least a decent chance of making some kind of impact in the coming weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Quarterback picks

Texans Falcons Football

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Desmond Ridder, Falcons

Week 5: 329 yards passing, 19 yards rushing and two total touchdowns

Ridder looked like a competent NFL quarterback for one of the first times in his professional career in Week 5, even leading a game-winning drive against the Texans. No one should not mistake that performance as a sign he is ready to be started weekly in fantasy, but he might be able to help managers stuck in a bye-week pinch this weekend.

In Week 6, Ridder is set to face a Washington defense that has been shredded in recent weeks, giving up no less than 33 points in four straight games. The upside to Ridder is simple: he comes attached to an offense that has a wealth of talent - namely Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson - so a three-touchdown effort may be in the cards if the Commanders continue to struggle playing fundamentally sound defense.

ESPN ownership: 2.5 percent

Other potential strong add(s): Sam Howell, Commanders (17.2 percent); Kyler Murray, Cardinals (14.9 percent - should already be stashed in leagues with multiple IR spots); Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (13.1), Gardner Minshew, Colts (0.5)

Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Running Back picks

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Emari Demercado, Cardinals

Week 5: 10 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown; one catch for 12 yards

Demercado is far from a no-brainer waiver-wire addition this week, if only because he is technically the No. 3 running back in Arizona. Fortunately for fantasy managers who need options at running back throughout the season, injuries reshuffle the deck and allow those in need the ability to acquire a starting-caliber player without having to give up much to land his services.

Why is Demercado suddenly valuable? Backup Keaontay Ingram is dealing with a neck injury that sidelined him for the last two games, which was not a huge deal until James Conner (knee) left early in Week 5. Conner has since been placed on IR and will not be able to return to action until at least Week 10.

The only reason Demercado gets the nod over Ingram here is that there is no definitive timetable on the latter's return, which should thrust the former into a high-volume role in the short term. As we have seen countless times over the years, coaches tend to lean on running backs if they get "hot." If Demercado gets "hot" in Week 6 against the Rams, he might just leapfrog Ingram on the depth chart permanently and hold onto the starting job until Conner returns.

ESPN ownership: 0.4 percent

*** Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins (29.7 percent). Wilson exceeds the 25 percent threshold I use for this column, but he needs to be added in all leagues. He is eligible to come off injured reserve this week, especially after reports surfaced that De'Von Achane will likely miss multiple weeks with a knee injury.

Other priority add(s): D'Onta Foreman, Bears (5.2 percent); Rico Dowdle, Cowboys (4.5); Keaontay Ingram, Cardinals (1.2)

Other potential strong adds (especially in deeper leagues): Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (5.4), Ronnie Rivers (3.1); Jordan Mason (0.5)

Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Wide Receiver picks

Los Angeles Chargers v Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Osborn, Vikings

Week 5: Five catches for 49 yards on nine targets

One of the worst parts of every fantasy season is that most managers will lose at least one of the foundation pieces to injury at some point. Unfortunately for those managers who selected Justin Jefferson early in their drafts this summer, it appears he will miss at least the next four games with the hamstring injury that forced him from Minnesota's Week 6 loss to the Chiefs.

In addition to locking rookie Jordan Addison into a full-time role, Osborn should become a bigger part of the offense. (Osborn was already a near full-time player, out-snapping Addison 295-217 and holding a 203-167 in routes run through five games.) Although no one on this roster can replace what Jefferson provides, Osborn is expected to fill in for him in the Vikings' pass-happy offense.

Just be aware that Osborn will likely remain big-play dependent, so don't be heartbroken if someone else in your league lands him.

ESPN ownership: 21.6 percent

Other priority add(s): Curtis Samuel, Commanders (14.7); Josh Downs, Colts (10.9)

Other potential strong adds (especially in deeper leagues): Josh Reynolds, Lions (24.4); Rashee Rice, Chiefs (23.4); Marvin Mims, Broncos (16.0); Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (6.1)

Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Tight End picks

Commanders Eagles Football

Logan Thomas, Commanders

Week 5: Nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets

While Week 5 will almost certainly go down as the best game of Thomas' season, the fact of the matter is he has been a viable starting option in each of the four games he has played this season. (In the one game he missed, Cole Turner filled in nicely for him.) In terms of PPR fantasy points per game, Thomas (12.1) is keeping pace with the likes of Sam LaPorta (14.4) and T.J. Hockenson (13.5).

The beauty of his production thus far is that his advanced metrics back it up. Not only does Thomas rank sixth among tight ends in routes run per game (34.8), but his team-best four targets inside the 10 also ranks among the most in the league. Perhaps most encouragingly, he has run a route on 87 of Sam Howell's 112 drop-backs since returning from returning from a concussion that sidelined him in Week 3.

ESPN ownership: 8.1 percent

Other priority add(s): Luke Musgrave, Packers (23.3 percent); Tyler Conklin, Jets (17.9); Jonnu Smith, Falcons (9.8)

Other potential strong add(s): Greg Dulcich, Broncos (8.6); Cade Otton, Buccaneers (1.5); Noah Fant, Seahawks (1.1); Drew Ogletree, Colts (0.1)

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier