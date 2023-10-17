Fantasy Football Week 7 QB rankings: Brock Purdy suffers first loss, but Tua Tagovailoa continues his MVP campaign

Fantasy football marches on to Week 7 as the first third of the 2023 NFL season has officially been completed. With every team now having played five or six games, depending on their bye weeks, fantasy values are beginning to become more definitive.

This is especially true for quarterbacks, as the rankings are truly beginning to sort themselves out based on overall performances. While trends are starting to make clear who the top fantasy football quarterbacks are this year, that doesn't mean that managers can skip their usual analysis and blindly start players with big numbers so far.

Matchups will always still be an important factor, except for just a rare few elites that need to be plugged in every week no matter what.

Taking advantage of favorable situations has long been a successful strategy in fantasy football, especially for the quarterback position. Managers can exploit specific matchups to get the most out of the important position and maximize their weekly fantasy scores. Basing lineup decisions on weekly rankings, rather than season-long rankings, is often a winning strategy.

Week 7 has several important quarterback storylines to pay close attention to. Injuries will be at the top of the list, as several fantasy stars are in danger of missing this week. Among them are Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, and Deshaun Watson. The bye weeks are another obstacle, as six teams will be on a bye this week.

Managers looking to acquire a potential replacement quarterback this week should consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Other quarterbacks to keep a close eye on this week include Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy, two of the NFL MVP favorites this year so far. While Purdy's stock took a hit last week after suffering his first career regular-season loss, Tagovailoa continues to light up the stat sheet. They will each be featured in prime-time games during Week 7, so it will be interesting to see how they respond.

With six quarterbacks on a bye and several other starters expected to be unavailable, the Week 7 quarterback rankings will be more important than ever. Many fantasy managers will likely be scrambling this week to find a replacement quarterback for their starting lineups, so referencing specific weekly rankings is one way to help navigate this situation.

Another way is to utilize the Start/Sit Optimizer before finalizing any fantasy football lineup decisions.

The following Week 7 quarterback rankings provide guidance for fantasy managers.

Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Week 7 QBs

Jalen Hurts Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes Tua Tagovailoa Justin Herbert Lamar Jackson Geno Smith Brock Purdy Matthew Stafford Trevor Lawrence Kirk Cousins Jared Goff Russell Wilson Sam Howell Jordan Love Jimmy Garoppolo Baker Mayfield Derek Carr Kenny Pickett Desmond Ridder Tyrod Taylor Josh Dobbs Gardner Minshew PJ Walker Mac Jones Tyson Bagent

