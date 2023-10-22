It's Week 7, and we're feeling it with the likes of CJ Stroud, Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow all on bye. This week you going to need to trust guys who have failed you in the past. While on the other side, it's as easy as sitting the guys that haven't been consistent. This week is a game changer, and hopefully, this article will put your team in a positive position.

Fantasy Football QB Start 'Ems

Sam Howell

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders

Sam Howell might be a shocking sight this week, but low key he shouldn't be at all. Howell has everything you want from a quality fantasy football QB: he has the fourth most pass attempts (214), ninth most yards (1,500) and TDs (9).

However, Howell is not mistake-proof, as he does have six interceptions (four from the Bills game). The difference is that this week he gets a team that has the second fewest interceptions on defense (3) and allows the ninth most passing TDs (8). Look for Howell to be an excellent start this week.

Jordan Love

Packers Raiders Football

Jordan Love is coming off a Week 6 bye, but more importantly, he's looking to bounce back from the worst performance in his young career. This comes in the background of his three-interception performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to that game, Love was having himself a good first season as a Packers starter, with 901 yards, eight TDs and three interceptions.

This week seems like a rebound to weeks prior, as the Packers travel to Mile High Stadium to face the feckless Broncos.

The Broncos have allowed the most TDs (14) and the second most fantasy ppg to QBs (20.8). Their defense has four interceptions, six overall takeaways and 14 sacks, all bottom 15 stats. The defense has not lived up to the expectations from last season. And that is the perfect reason to start Love this week. However, if you have your worries, then check out our start/sit optimizer and find out for yourself.

Brock Purdy

49ers Browns Football

Brock Purdy suffered his first loss of his regular season career and maybe his most brutal performance in fantasy. This week, Purdy has a chance to bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikes have given up 17.9 fantasy ppg this year and haven't been able to stop legit QBs. This year, the Vikings are allowing a QB7 finish on average and with Christian McCaffrey playing this game, Purdy should have no shortage of weapons to rack up the points on Monday Night Football.

Other Starts

-Geno Smith

-Justin Herbert

-Matthew Stafford

Fantasy Football QB Sit 'Ems

Baker Mayfield

Lions Buccaneers Football

Baker Mayfield may have reverted back to his former self after his Week 5 bye. Coming back against the Lions, Mayfield threw for 206 yards and an interception. That had him finish as QB27, his lowest performance of the season, but is it a premonition for future play?

Mayfield has never been a reliable fantasy QB, and with only one Top-10 finish, it's safe to assume his reality is probably in the QB15-25 range. Baker should be someone you are sitting this week, barring a bad bye week situation.

Gardner Minshew

Colts Jaguars Football

Gardner Minshew draws the toughest defense in the league this week in the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are fresh off the best showing of the year against San Francisco while allowing an incredibly low 119 passing yards per game as well as the fewest passing TDs (4).

Minshew has yet to crack the Top-12 this year, and I'm not banking on this week being it. If you have Minshew, it's probably because you needed QB help, but this week you won't get any. Sit Minshew.

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder was on last week's list, and despite throwing three interceptions, he somehow finished QB6. Ridder has been QB6 for the past two weeks, but last week was a poor display of judgment by the man out of Cincinnati.

This week, the Falcons play the Bucs, who are eighth overall in takeaways (10) and interceptions (6). This is an older former championship defense that has allowed 15.4 fantasy ppg to QBs. I think Ridder comes back to earth during this divisional game.

Other Sits

-Brian Hoyer

-Mac Jones

-Tyson Bagent

