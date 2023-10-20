Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Aaron Jones, Raheem Mostert under consideration

We’re digging deep this week. There are six teams on bye and a handful of running backs out with injury. You’ve likely been scouring the waiver wire for replacements. Maybe you have a deep bench—either way, we still need to focus on playing against the right matchups to maximize fantasy points. We can’t just throw anyone in our RB slot because they have a pulse.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Running Backs

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos)

We haven’t seen much of Jones in 2023. He flashed in Week 1 as the top overall RB in PPR. Then he missed two weeks only to faceplant in his Week 4 return. Another injury and a bye week have kept him off our radars. Now Jones makes his triumphant return against the worst defense in the league. Denver allows the most fantasy points to opposing RBs. I don’t care if Jones plays on one leg; he's in my lineup. His practice reports are trending in the right direction. We should see him on the field and producing when the Packers visit Mile High.

Kenneth Walker (Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals)

Another incredible matchup to exploit. Arizona can’t stop anyone. Luckily for Walker owners, he isn’t just anyone. Walker is handling more work than ever in the Seahawks backfield as he is coming off a season-high in snap share and carry share.

While many expected the backfield in Seattle to be a split, Walker has proven he’s a top-10 back in the league and fantasy. Fire him up confidently, as he should easily run for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Kenneth Walker vs Raheem Mostert Week 7 fantasy projection

Our Start/Sit Optimzer puts some numbers to the game, pitting Walker against Miami's Raheem Mostert. Walker comes out the clear winner in Week 7.

Brian Robinson (Washington Commanders @ New York Giants)

Per Fantasy Points Data, Robinson averages 18.7 PPG in Commanders wins. This week, they’ll face a Giants team starting a backup QB and several backup offensive linemen. I love Washington to do whatever they want in this one. Robinson is also more active in the passing game than we anticipated. This uptick in opportunities is keeping Robinson in lineups. I’m feeling 80 total yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Running Backs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons)

I’m done with White. He stinks. White has one week above 10 points in half-ppr scoring. That’s pathetic. He’s run for over 60 yards once this season. Now we’re seeing the Bucs cede touches to other backs. Last week, Ke’Shawn Vaughn had eight touches to White’s 11. In a conversation Thursday with NFL Insider Adam Caplan, he revealed that the Bucs could be waiting on Chase Edmonds to return and could get him in the mix. I don’t need to see more of this horror movie.

Any Los Angeles Rams RB vs Pittsburgh Steelers

I don’t care if it’s Zach Evans, Darrell Henderson, or Royce Freeman. I’m not buying what these guys are selling. None of them are special. I doubt any of the three get featured touches. It’s just a messy committee that ultimately leaves you feeling depressed for spending a waiver claim on any of them. This game has Matthew Stafford dropping back 50 times written all over it.

Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles)

Panthers Dolphins Football

That’s right, I put the RB 2 in fantasy on the list. Philly allows just 11.79 fantasy points per game to opposing backs. That’s second-best in the NFL. This game will be the ultimate test for the Dolphins run game. Can they turn the elite Eagles defensive front into just another tackling dummy as they’ve done to everyone else? I doubt it.

Also, Jeff Wilson Jr. will be returning and taking a chunk out of the run game for himself. All of these red flags have me waving goodbye to Mostert this week. Now, I’m sure you don’t have better options on the bench, and 99% of people will still start him. Just be ready for a major letdown.