Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Pickups feat. Kendrick Bourne and Elic Ayomanor

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season has plenty of intriguing waiver wire options to immediately improve rosters. The wide receiver position is always the deepest, but this particular week includes several potential starters for many lineups. Here are four of the best targets who are still available in more than half of all leagues.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire WRs

Waiver Wire WRs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#4 - Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers (14% rostered)

Ad

Trending

Jalen Coker emerged as a key part of the Carolina Panthers' offense late last season. He played in more than 80% of the snaps in each of his final five games and finished among the top 12 weekly wide receivers twice.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He has yet to get on the field in 2025 as he continues to recover from an injury, but he is reportedly expected to be back for Week 7 against the New York Jets. He could potentially jump right back into the starting lineup across from Tetairoa McMillan, making him an interesting waiver wire pickup.

Ad

#3 - Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers (26% rostered)

Kendrick Bourne has stepped into a larger role for the San Francisco 49ers with several of their top wide receivers injured. He has responded by finishing as the WR9 and WR11 in his past two games. It's unclear what his workload will look like when the 49ers finally get healthy, but his strong performances have earned him a specualtive add in fantasy football.

#2 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (32% rostered)

Ad

Elic Ayomanor has played in more than 70% of the snaps for the Tennessee Titans in each of his six games, but the results have been inconsistent. He has finished as the WR25 or better twice, but outside of the top 50 in his other four games.

The rookie's workload is likely to increase in the coming weeks after Calvin Ridley suffered a hamstring injury last week. This should elevate him into the featured wide receiver role and could potentially lead to a break out.

Ad

#1 - Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (46% rostered)

Josh Downs is the top waiver wire wide receiver this week in any league where he is still available. He has been disappoitning in fantasy football so far with just one finish among the weekly top 40, but it came as a WR16 finish last week. His increased workload lately for the Indianapolis Colts, including 12 receptions on 15 targets across the past two weeks, suggests he could be bouncing back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.