Fantasy Football Week 8 RB rankings: Bijan Robinson looks to get healthy as Jahmyr Gibbs' stock rises

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 26, 2023 14:32 GMT
Running backs are always among the most important fantasy football players every NFL season. They are often targeted early and often in fantasy drafts due to their potential to completely alter the strength of an entire starting lineup. Most of them are also polarizing, holding huge upside in the right situations but dangerous bust potential in many weeks.

The crucial nature of running backs in fantasy lineup construction makes it necessary to carefully analyze all of the available options each week. This is especially true with all of the high ceilings and low floors across the position, meaning players should only be plugged into lineups in favorable situations (except for a rare few options that can be auto-started weekly).

These lineup decisions can directly impact the outcome of fantasy football matchups each week, so wise managers will consider all of the various factors for each of their options before finalizing their lineup.

This includes recent individual performances, injury situations to relevant players, direct weekly matchups, expected offensive output, projected target share, and potential game script, among many others.

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season offers several important factors for running backs in fantasy football. After mysteriously receiving just one touch last week while dealing with an illness, Bijan Robinson will be looking to bounce back strong this week. Fellow rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will look to build off of a season-best performance last week, filling in for injured starter David Montgomery.

With the trade deadline less than a week away, it will be interesting to see if some superstars like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley are on the move, and how that affects their fantasy football value. It's entirely possible that both of them are playing their final game with their current team.

All of these various situations and many others were taken into close consideration to generate the following fantasy football rankings for the top 40 running backs in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Rankings are another useful tool for managers looking to maximize their weekly scores, giving them an edge in fantasy football.

Week 8 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

NFL Fantasy: Week 8 RBs
  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Austin Ekeler
  3. Travis Etienne
  4. Tony Pollard
  5. Isiah Pacheco
  6. Breece Hall
  7. Raheem Mostert
  8. Alvin Kamara
  9. Jahmyr Gibbs
  10. D'Andre Swift
  11. Kenneth Walker
  12. Bijan Robinson
  13. Kareem Hunt
  14. Saquon Barkley
  15. Aaron Jones
  16. D'Onta Foreman
  17. Derrick Henry
  18. Josh Jacobs
  19. Joe Mixon
  20. Jonathan Taylor
  21. Alexander Mattison
  22. James Cook
  23. Gus Edwards
  24. Rhamondre Stevenson
  25. Rachaad White
  26. Javonte Williams
  27. Dameon Pierce
  28. Chuba Hubbard
  29. Darrell Henderson
  30. Zack Moss
  31. Najee Harris
  32. Brian Robinson
  33. Roschon Johnson
  34. Jaylen Warren
  35. Miles Sanders
  36. Justice Hill
  37. Tyler Allgeier
  38. Tyjae Spears
  39. Pierre Strong
  40. Ezekiel Elliot

