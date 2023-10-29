Fantasy Football Week 8 Sleepers feat. Kareem Hunt, DeVonta Smith, and 3 others

It's Week 8 and everyone is looking for a sleeper to play and get points. Good thing we're here to bring you some strong candidates for a breakout performance. This list contains guys that have been in a slump, or finally getting an opportunity to get more touches. Here I'll give you five players that I think should be in consideration for a lineup spot this week and why. Hope you enjoy and have a breakout Week 8.

Sleepers

#1 - DeVonta Smith

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dolphins Eagles Football

Should you trade Derrick Henry? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

DeVonta Smith has gotten the short end of the stick this year as far as receiver stats. Through the last five weeks, Smith's best week came in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. Smith was targeted nine times and reeled in seven for 78 yards and 14.8 fantasy points.

The Commanders have given up an average of 27.2 fantasy points to receivers, the second most receiving yards (1,337) and the most TDs (9). The last time these teams played it was a high-scoring affair and it's easy to say that Smith could've been more productive. Look for Smith to have a breakout game this week and be a strong sleeper for your fantasy team.

#2 - Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice is slowly becoming the Chiefs' second go-to guy in this highly productive offense. Rice has seven red zone targets in the last five games and has found the end zone three times this year. The Chiefs have won 16 in a row against the Broncos and during that span, they've only scored under 20 once. That was their latest matchup, which ended 19-8. In that game, Rice caught all four of his targets for 72 yards (career high).

The Broncos have allowed 22.9 fantasy ppg to receivers as well as tied for the most TDs (9) given up. Rice has been targeted like a two in this offense and should be treated as a strong sleeper against Denver this week.

#3 - Jaylen Warren

Steelers Rams Football

Jaylen Warren has averaged 50% of the snap share since Week 4 and during that stretch, he's finished top-24 three times. Warren has averaged 10 PPR points and has four red zone carries since Week 4. The numbers have been nearly identical with workhorse Najee Harris, but to tell you the truth Warren looks better. Warren is clearly the back with more juice and everyone but the offensive coordinator can see it.

The Jaguars are actually terrible against receiving backs. They have been targeted the most times (60), allowed the most receptions (51), and have allowed the fifth most receiving yards (334) to RBs. Warren could see more opportunities this week as the primary receiving back in the Steelers rotation. Look out for Warren to be a strong sleeper.

#4 - Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson hasn't been overly involved in this offense pre-bye week. In Week 1-4, Ferguson got opportunities to be great. The Dallas tight end had 11 red zone targets and was averaging over 6 targets a game during that stretch. Since then he's been abysmal, with only 4 total targets since Week 5.

The reason I like Ferguson this week is that the Rams are not good when it comes to defending tight ends. They have allowed the third most TDs (3) and fourth most yards (437) to tight ends. This has the makings of a return-to-form game for Ferguson and he should be considered a sleeper play if you don't have an elite option.

#5 - Kareem Hunt

Browns Colts Football

The Browns have had a rough go-around when it comes to the running back position. With the loss of Jerome Ford, this leaves Kareem Hunt as the main back and that gives us the opportunity to put him as a sleeper this week. Over the past two weeks, we've seen Hunt get 6 red zone touches and 3 touchdowns. Since Hunt's return to Cleveland, his usage has never gone over 37%.

This week against the Seahawks he'll get a tough challenge. The Hawks have only allowed 13.6 fantasy ppg to RBs, which is the sixth fewest in the league. Cleveland has had no problem running the ball with backups since Nick Chubb went down and I can't think of a reason why Hunt will be any different. Look for Hunt to get at least 50% of the snaps and get enough opportunities to score. Making him a strong sleeper this week.

Chris Godwin or Stefon Diggs? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer to pick between the two in Week 8