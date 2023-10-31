Fantasy Football Week 9 Trade Targets: Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Justin Jefferson and more 

If you aren’t struggling with injuries and bye weeks, you aren’t playing fantasy football. This season has been rough as tragedies keep piling up, and we must hit the trade market to keep our rosters competitive.

The point of this article is to find players who might have a suppressed value because of recent down play or maybe they’ve been hurt. Either way, we’re looking to get our hands on emerging assets that can propel us into the fantasy football playoffs.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Trade Targets: Which players to buy

1] Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Since Week 6, Williams has run for 15+ yards on 7.7% of his carries. That's tied for the league lead with Raheem Mostert. In that 3-game span, Williams is 4th in average rush yards per game and 9th in yards per carry. Denver put the ball in his hands 30 times on Sunday.

That’s elite usage. If Denver is going to be successful, they know it’s going to be with their run game. Heading into his Week 9 bye, you might be able to acquire at a discount. Get on the phone today and trade for this electric second-year runner.

2] Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

The good news for all Cardinals skill players is the return of QB Kyler Murray. Possibly, as soon as Week 9, we’ll see Murray back under center, and that will only mean more catchable passes, longer drives, and more fantasy points. After a quiet pair of weeks, we saw Brown have a decent 12.3 half-PPR game on Sunday.

This is the time to buy. Brown leads the Cards in every statistical category. Literally, every arrow is pointing up. The icing on the cake is that Arizona plays Chicago and Philly in the fantasy semis and finals.

3] Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys can’t run the football. Everyone knows it. So, guess who is going to throw and throw some more? Dak, that’s who. Dallas has thrown for over 270 yards in back-to-back weeks. This Sunday, they’ll face an Eagles defense that allows the 8th most points to opposing QBs.

Last week, the Birds let Sam Howell throw for 397 yards and four touchdowns. If that doesn’t get your heart pumping, Dallas’ final four games are Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, and Lions. Dak is going nuclear.

If you need help building a trade package, be sure to check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to avoid getting fleeced.

4] Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

It’s a matter of time before Fields returns. With so many QBs dropping like flies across the league, it’s a good idea to grab a high-end backup. Maybe he’d be your starter; either way, it’s a buy-low situation for someone with a top-5 fantasy upside. On the season, Fields is QB 9 in average points per game.

It wouldn’t shock me if, when he’s back, we’ll see him run more than earlier in the season. With upcoming games against the likes of Carolina, Minnesota, and Arizona, it won’t be long until we’re talking about Fields as an elite fantasy weapon again.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Trades: Which players to ditch

1] Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

I’m done trying to figure out this Philly pass game. Goedert is simply not going to see targets in this offense consistently. Try and sell off the backs of Goedert’s two top-five efforts in weeks 5 and 7. The Eagles go on bye after this week, so you’ll need a replacement in your lineup. Do yourself a favor and move on from Goedert. Let him be someone else’s headache.

2] Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Yes, he’s fantastic. Yes, he’s coming back soon. No, he’s not going to do a damn thing without Kirk Cousins. The Vikings lost their franchise QB to an Achilles injury in Week 8. Now, they’ll likely be rolling out a rookie or someone off the street. Neither of those options is good news for Jefferson owners. Get out there today and try to get what you can before your league figures out this offense is toast.