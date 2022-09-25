"Favre sucks, hopefully when his football history gets talked about, this is the first thing they mention" - Super Bowl LIV champion hits out at Brett Favre amid $70 million Mississippi welfare scandal

Brett Favre has come under fire from everyone for his role in a massive welfare scandal. He's been blasted by former teammates, NFL analysts and fans across the board for reportedly siphoning $5 million away from Mississippi's welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium for his daughter's school. Now, another former NFL player is coming after the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Mitchell Schwartz was a one-time All-Pro and Super Bowl winner with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. He never played with Favre, but couldn't resist obliterating him online when a follower of his asked for his opinion.

Mitchell Schwartz @MitchSchwartz71 explicitlanguagewarning @explicitlangua1 @MitchSchwartz71 Thoughts on the Brett Favre situation? @MitchSchwartz71 Thoughts on the Brett Favre situation? Favre sucks. Hopefully when his football history gets talked about, this is the first thing they mention. Because it’s way worse than any good he did being a QB. twitter.com/explicitlangua… Favre sucks. Hopefully when his football history gets talked about, this is the first thing they mention. Because it’s way worse than any good he did being a QB. twitter.com/explicitlangua…

He was succint:

"Favre sucks. Hopefully when his football history gets talked about, this is the first thing they mention. Because it’s way worse than any good he did being a QB."

The quarterback had a legendary career and was an easy choice to make it to the Hall of Fame, but Schwartz and others believe that that should pale in comparison to what he's reportedly done.

Winning Super Bowls is important in the scope of the NFL, but it's really not that important in the real world. Stealing $5 million from the poorest residents of the poorest state in the United States matters a lot more.

It probably won't affect Favre's legacy in the NFL, but it does affect his reputation as a human being.

What kind of trouble will Brett Favre be in over welfare scandal?

So far, no member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been removed, so it's very unlikely that the former Green Bay Packers' star is the first. In fact, the hall doesn't even have a protocol for doing so. Most pro sports Hall of Fames don't.

It's also unlikely that the legendary quarterback is stripped of anything regarding his NFL awards, stats and records. They've already happened, and his off-the-field issues don't have much to do with it.

However, that does not mean he's going to walk out of this unscathed. A lawsuit has been filed against him and other conspirators. At the very least, he'll go to trial over the issue and may be forced to pay back the money and then some.

The legal system often doesn't come down as harsh on the rich and powerful as it probably should, but it does look like they are at least trying to punish Favre for his role in the scandal.

