"Guess he needs a woman who cooks since he can't feed a receiver" - Cam Newton slammed for disparaging remarks against women

Cam Newton appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and shared his thoughts about the role of women. His comments were controversial. It didn't take long for NFL fans to react on Twitter.

Many NFL fans shared their thoughts on Newton's comments about women on social media.

Fantasy Football analyst for Yahoo Football Liz Loza tweeted: "I guess he needs a woman who cooks since he can't feed a receiver."

Liz Loza @LizLoza_FF



"Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs." NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don't know when to be quiet."

Rachael Van Oranje of ESPN 97.5 in Houston said: "*takes notes* how to be a woman (according to Cam)

- knowing how to cook

- knowing when to shut up

- knowing how to let a man lead"

Rachael Van Oranje @GamedayOhJ



how to be a woman (according to Cam)



- knowing how to cook

- knowing when to shut up

*takes notes* ✍️how to be a woman (according to Cam)- knowing how to cook- knowing when to shut up- knowing how to let a man lead

Co-host of the FanDuel podcast Unsportsmanlike Conduct Brianna Pirre stated: "ironic coming from a man that seems to not know when to be quiet."

brianna pirre @bsp_13



"Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs." NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don't know when to be quiet."

This Twitter user (@yamptons_finest) said: "How can he not know better than to say trash like this out loud? Since any real relationship is a partnership, I'm gonna keep grocery shopping and cooking. Because my wife doesn't want or need to do either. Maybe Cam needs to learn how to cater to someone else's needs."

john dillon @yomptons_finest

Liv Moods of The Volume Sports and FanDuel shared her response to Newton's comments in a video, saying:

"My one and only response to Cam Newton's interview. And if you didn't see it, here's the gist. You can only be a bad b***h or a true woman, if you fulfill a man's needs? Okay. Let them speak. So, or, and/or you let them lead. Okay. Fair enough. No, not fair enough. It's 2022, babe. Wake up. Also, you've got me messed up. If you think I am doing things for a grown-ass man, he is fully capable of doing himself. I married a man, not a baby. Thank you very much. I will be a great wife someday. Believe that, but I am not at your every beck and call. You know why? Cuz I'm living my own life, too, babe, period. Yeah. Cam, that wasn't it. That wasn't it. Yikes."

liv @livmoods

Another user (@Promethium_145) said: "I can't believe Cam Newton thought of these words and his brain was like: 'I don't see anything wrong with these thoughts so let just send them to the mouth' ... Like WTF!'"

Christopher Mannes @Promethium_145

This person asserted: "Cam Newton just took women back a few years by telling them where thier place in society should be (behind a man) ignoring many years of advocacy."

Tam♡ @TamDr5

This person tweeted: "Catering to a man's needs?" Please with this nonsense…"

Another user said: "The same dude that thought females shouldn't 'talk about routes' when a female reporter, who's job it is to write about football, asked him a basic question about his WR's. Sounds like he doesn't think women should 'handle their own', just babysit adult men and 'be quiet'."

DL @David4803256

This person tweeted: "Cam has seven children w three different women. Maybe the primary issue here is the company he keeps. He is generalizing women when what he should be doing is looking at the man in the mirror. I work, cook and clean for myself and would happily do so for a loyal man of quality."

MCMederos @mcmederos26

Cam Newton and his comments

Newton while with the New England Patriots

The free-agent quarterback shared his definition of a woman on the podcast, saying:

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots signal-caller said he was raised in a three-parent household:

“I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b***h!”

The host of the podcast asked Newton the difference between a bad b***h and a woman. His response was the following:

“A bad b***h is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl, I’m a bad b***h. I’m doing this. I’m doing that.’ I look the part, but I don’t act the part.”

The 2015 AP NFL MVP went on to say that there are women who are bad b***ches but not in a degrading way:

“There’s a lot of women who are bad b***hes. And I say b***s in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

Newton finished his statement by stating what his definition of a woman is, asserting:

“Now, a women, for me, is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times, when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss bitch. Imma this. Imma that.’ No, baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead."

Cam Newton's comments have been the talk of the internet since they hit yesterday. As of this writing, there has been no further word from the quarterback.

