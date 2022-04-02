"Get him a job he’s better then half the starters" - NFL fans clamor for Colin Kaepernick with QB set to host scouts for throwing exhibition

Colin Kaepernick will be having a throwing showcase during halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game with NFL draft-eligible players.

Scouts from around the NFL will be in attendance, and fans are set to see the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback throw.

This Twitter user said: "Get him a job he’s better then half the starters. Example Steelers are a sb team with him."

Another user tweeted: "I’ve been a 9ers for 50 yrs…want Kap back! As our QB he threw for 2,241 yds 16 TDs & 4 interceptions while completing 59.2% of his passes in 12 appearances in 2016. He added 468 rushing yards and 2 TDs in 1 season! Better than many who’ve been playing the last 6 yrs!"

This user stated: "Deshaun Watson has a place in this league but not Kaep???? Shows you where the NFLs priorities are smh."

This Twitter user asserted: "I hope someone had the @BALLS to hire him. He has mad skills do I agree with how he always makes his views known no. However I don’t disagree with his views. He threw away millions to stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves. That is what you call courage."

Another user said: "i speak for all sports fans when i say we want him back in the league."

This user stated: "Honestly just give em a try out, worse case scenario sign him at minimum for a prove it year an let him build a current resumé. Odds are dude is probably better than Drew Lock or whoever they got over in Houston. Cams supposedly getting offers and the dudes horrendous lol."

This Twitter user said: "Like I said before and I say it again it's shameful and disgusting how the NFL owners have treated this man because he stood up against Racism. Which speaks volumes about the NFL and tell you all you need to know about those who run it."

This user mentioned: "Controversial, but he should be in the league. Back up at least, has experience and can teach a young qb a few things. Unfortunately, there’s too many uncle sam’s in this country who have no clue about injustice. Sucks, man."

Another user said: "Go Kap Go!!!"

This Twitter user stated: "Someone sign him so I can have a team to root for!"

Colin Kaepernick and his NFL comeback

Former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in the 2016 season for the 49ers. That season, he played in 12 games, starting 11 of them. He threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

At the University of Michigan's spring game, Kaepernick will be reunited with the head coach who drafted him into the NFL, Jim Harbaugh. The current head coach at Michigan coached the quarterback for four seasons with San Francisco (2011 - 2014).

Will NFL teams sign the 34-year-old Kaepernick after his throwing display at Michigan's spring game? We'll have to wait and see.

