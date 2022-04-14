Projecting Kyler Murray's new contract after Derek Carr's lucrative Raiders deal

Until recently, Derek Carr and Kyler Murray were two, somewhat, similarly accomplished quarterbacks. Both Carr and Murray made the playoffs but were bounced quickly. As such, one would think that Carr's new contract could help show Murray's value. How much will the Cardinals pay their quarterback on his next deal?

While there are plenty of similarities, there's one big difference. Number 1 on the Cardinals is attempting to enter his second contract in the NFL. Carr is on his third contract. The Raiders quarterback is 31 years old, while the Cardinals quarterback is only 24 years old.

Put simply, age matters. Kyler could still have close to two decades left in the NFL. Meanwhile, Carr may only have a decade or less left. Murray is still in the initial upswing period of his career, and that carries a feeling of untapped potential. Meanwhile, at over 30 years old, there is a feeling that the Raiders quarterback is a known quantity at this point.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Raiders and star QB Derek Carr have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $121.5M, source said. The agreement ties Carr to Las Vegas through the 2025 season. He is already the longest tenured QB in the AFC. The #Raiders and star QB Derek Carr have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $121.5M, source said. The agreement ties Carr to Las Vegas through the 2025 season. He is already the longest tenured QB in the AFC. 💰 💰 💰 The #Raiders traded for Davante Adams and now locked up QB Derek Carr for years to come. Their core parts on offense are here to stay. Huge offseason for GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… The #Raiders traded for Davante Adams and now locked up QB Derek Carr for years to come. Their core parts on offense are here to stay. Huge offseason for GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

While that may be a comforting thought for the Raiders, it also places a somewhat clear ceiling on the quarterback's abilities. Teams tend to pay after results occur or right before they think they're going to happen. For example, Patrick Mahomes earned a massive deal right after he brought the Chiefs to the Promised Land.

The Vikings, meanwhile, dumped a fat load of cash into the lap of Kirk Cousins with massive expectations. As for the 24-year-old Cardinals quarterback, the logic behind paying him lumps him into a bucket with Kirk Cousins. The 31-year-old Raiders quarterback, meanwhile, fell into the "Mahomes" bucket as he finally brought the team to the playoffs after a long drought.

Scott Pioli @scottpioli51 It's now the 7th #NFL quarterback contract of +$40m, here are some thoughts on the new @Raiders contract for Derek Carr It's now the 7th #NFL quarterback contract of +$40m, here are some thoughts on the new @Raiders contract for Derek Carr https://t.co/BxNaVbK9eR

Of course, he didn't make as much as Mahomes, but he made a pretty penny. Regardless of the path taken, both lead to lucrative endgames. Carr now earns roughly $40 million per season, according to Yahoo Sports. As such, the Cardinals quarterback should be hoping to eclipse $40 million per season as well.

Will Kyler Murray join the $40 million club?

In 2021, Carr threw for 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Number 1 on the Cardinals threw for 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Both quarterbacks made the playoffs. The Raiders quarterback is approaching middle age in the NFL, while the Cardinals quarterback is just getting started.

As such, do not be surprised if the quarterback joins the $40 million club with the likes of Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins. Thirty-five million dollars seems like the floor for Murray, and roughly $42 million seems like the ceiling. Put simply, expect him to get a salary, somewhat, on par with some of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

