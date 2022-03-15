Should Aaron Rodgers really be earning more than Tom Brady?

Now that Aaron Rodgers has officially agreed to be the highest-paid NFL player in the league, the big question is, is Aaron Rodgers worth more than Tom Brady?

nascarcasm @nascarcasm Cannot wait to watch Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers compete in the upcoming season Cannot wait to watch Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers compete in the upcoming season https://t.co/wExEfCmmHQ

It depends on who you ask. Most think Aaron Rodgers deserves to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. He is a four-time MVP winner and a Super Bowl winner.

With that being said, Aaron Rodgers hasn't won a Super Bowl in over a decade, yet the Green Bay Packers are willing to make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the league, knowing he has won as many Super Bowls as Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.

The Packers are paying for potential, not results. They are hoping that, with this new deal, Rodgers will finally add to his legacy and win his second Super Bowl.

But with this new contract, is it going to hurt Rodgers and the Packers chances of winning a Super Bowl?

Tom Brady, who is considered the best NFL player of all-time, is coming back making less money than Rodgers. Some have pointed out that, for Brady, it's not about the money. Of course, he has a lot of it; instead, it is about legacy and winning another Super Bowl to cement himself as the greatest ever.

Should Tom Brady be the highest-paid player in the league? Yes!

Super Bowl LV

If Aaron Rodgers is worth $50 million a year for winning one Super Bowl, then how much is Tom Brady worth for winning seven Super Bowls?

T.R.E. @TheRealTreBall3 Tom Brady got 7 rings and ain’t never asked for $50 million a year. This why Aaron Rodgers will never be on his level, he selfish asf. Tom Brady got 7 rings and ain’t never asked for $50 million a year. This why Aaron Rodgers will never be on his level, he selfish asf.

You could make a solid argument that Brady, on the open market, could easily make $70 million a year, and no one would complain. Besides winning, what makes Brady great is his willingness to sacrifice his own money just to win.

According to reports, Brady is only going to make half of what Rodgers will make, which is about $25 million a year. That's still a lot of money, but it's not even close to Rodgers' salary.

But as Mike Tannaebaum said earlier on ESPN's Get Up, Brady seems to care more about winning a Super Bowl than being the highest-paid player. You won't see Brady demand Tampa Bay pay him more than Rodgers because it's about winning for him.

Brady does have a huge ego like Rodgers, but he manages to keep his in check, at least, when it comes to wanting to win more championships. He is willing to put his ego aside if it means he gets to win another Super Bowl and add to his legacy as the greatest to ever play the game.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers is willing to sacrifice his salary down the road if it means signing better players to help him win another Super Bowl.

