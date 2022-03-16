WATCH: "That was daddy's last football game" - Andrew Whitworth let his kids in on retirement secret after Rams' Super Bowl win

Entering his 16th season in the league at the start of 2021, rumors circulated about the NFL's latest season being veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's swansong. While Whitworth took his time to reveal his decision to the world, he made sure that his family knew about it before anyone else.

As the yellow, blue, and white confetti lay sprinkled across where they sat, Whitworth revealed to his four kids that he was done playing in the NFL:

"Listen to me. Are you listening? That was daddy's last football game. That's it, no more."

Whitworth went on to reveal how he planned to spend his time in retirement:

"I'm gonna be at home with you guys. Promise, I'm gonna be a better dad, gonna be around more. I'm gonna coach the cr*p out of you boys. We're gonna have some fun, okay?"

The offensive tackle went out on the very top. As the Rams pulled off a thrilling 23-20 victory against Whitworth's former team. The LSU product managed to achieve his dream of lifting the fabled Lombardi Trophy.

Andrew Whitworth went out setting an example both on and off the field

Apart from his heroics on the field, Andrew Whitworth will also be remembered for his contribution off it. While playing a pivotal role in the Rams' Super Bowl run, the O-lineman made sure to give back to the community.

The Rams tackle launched the 'Big Whit Homes for L.A. Families' program, to which he donated $20,000 after each home game. The big man from Monroe also contributed to repairing houses in his home state of Louisiana.

And these are just some of the things that Whitworth did for the community that helped him win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2021. The first-ever Rams player to be bestowed with the coveted award. Whitworth had a stellar NFL career which came to a close on the grandest stage of them all. He retires as a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a Super Bowl champion.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar