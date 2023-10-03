"Feel bad for Daniel Jones" - Giants fans want Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen fired after MNF disaster vs Seahawks

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen watched as Daniel Jones and the New York Giants were dismantled by the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday Night Football disaster. The Seahawks scored 24 points, with the Giants just scoring 3 points in the second quarter courtesy of a field goal.

It was an utterly horrendous performance and the only reason it will not be the worst performance of the season for the Giants is because that had a shutout in the opening game against the Dallas Cowboys. There were many factors to such a disastrous outing.

Daniel Jones was bad with multiple turnovers. His fumble directly led to the first offensive touchdown for the Seahawks. And his interception was returned as a pick-six for 97 yards when the Giants were looking to score a touchdown on second-and-goal.

However, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are not blameless in this whole affair. The reigning NFL coach of the year could not devise plans to keep his quarterback safe as he was sacked 10 times in the game. It was the first time since 2018 that this had occurred as Statmuse reported. And if the offensive line fell apart, injuries notwithstanding, then the general manager has something to answer for as well.

They were accordingly grilled by NFL fans for hanging Daniel Jones out to dry.

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen in Giants fan's crosshairs as Daniel Jones struggles

Giants fans were scathing of their head coach and general manager and had their say on X, formerly known as Twitter. They called for firings and sounded out their disappointment.

Here are some of the best responses:

The search for offensive line competency predates Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones

As much as the Giants fans would like to fire Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, the issues with their offensive line stretches back a decade, when Eli Manning was the quarterback. Co-owner John Mara said in 2013:

“That to me is the No. 1 personnel priority going into the offseason. We need to improve the offensive line.”

Former general manager Dave Gettleman said in 2020:

“We want to fix this offensive line, once and for all.”

And the current team knew it as well, with the incumbent general manager saying before this year's draft:

“Again, if you want to build it up on both sides of the ball, build it upfront. Offensive line, that’s very important.”

Ultimately, there looks to be an institutional problem. Unfortunately, with the Miami Dolphins coming up next, followed by the Buffalo Bills, things could get a lot worse for the Giants before becoming better.