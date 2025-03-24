Final Free Agency Grades for AFC East teams: Patriots get A for revamping defense, Bills get A- for keeping the band together, and more

The 2025 free agency has been exhilarating. Over the past two weeks, teams in the AFC East have revamped their rosters in preparation for another postseason push.

The Bills aim to remain in Super Bowl contention, the Dolphins and Patriots' goal is to get back into the playoffs, while the New York Jets are currently on the longest active postseason drought in the league. With that in mind, let's look at the final free agency grades for all four AFC East teams.

Final Free Agency Grades for AFC East teams

Buffalo Bills: A-

The Buffalo Bills remain the team to beat in the AFC East, and they simply consolidated on their position with the moves made in free agency. The Bills added wide receiver Josh Palmer, defensive tackle Michael Hoecht and veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Sean McDermott's side also extended superstar quarterback Josh Allen, and re-signed star edge rusher Greg Rousseau, wide receiver Khalil Shakir,and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Furthermore, the perennial Super Bowl contenders didn't re-sign veteran defenders Von Miller and Kaiir Elam. The Bills look great heading into the NFL draft.

Miami Dolphins: D

The Miami Dolphins had a 2024 regular season to forget, and judging by their moves in free agency it's looking like there'll be a repeat in 2025. The Dolphins made just one notable addition to an offensive line that needs dire improvements heading into the new season, plus they didn't sign one of the more experienced QB2s in this free agency cycle.

Mike McDaniel's side added offensive guard James Daniels, quarterback Zach Wilson, defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. They also re-signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson, and a handful of depth pieces.

The Dolphins need to ace the upcoming draft if they're to have genuine chances of making some noise in the division.

New England Patriots: A

The New England Patriots spared no expenses in stocking up on talent for new head coach Mike Vrabel. The former Tennessee Titans head coach was backed fully in the 2025 free agency window by owner Robert Kraft.

Incoming players include star defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, edge rusher Harold Landry III, linebacker Robert Spillane, and offensive tackle Morgan Moses. Furthermore, they retained safety Jaylinn Hawkins, and other serviceable backups.

The Patriots had a less than average defense in 2024. They've now loaded up in the department, and would be a tough nut to crack for the foreseeable future.

New York Jets: C

The New York Jets are another AFC East side that's getting a new coach for the upcoming season. However, the Jets haven't supplied Aaron Glenn with as many elite free agency additions as their fierce rival Patriots.

Quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Brandon Stephens are splashy signings. However, one-year deals for safety Andre Cisco, center Josh Myers, and defensive end Rashad Weaver leave a lot to be desired.

Well, at least the Jets have moved on from Aaron Rodgers. They'll now focus on ending their long-standing playoff drought under the defensive-minded Glenn.

