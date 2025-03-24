Free agency officially began more than two weeks ago, marking the start of the NFL's 2025 league year. This offseason is already intriguing as several players have already re-signed with their teams, while some others have been released or traded to other teams in preparation for the 2025 campaign.

Ad

This appears to be the right time to assess how NFC East teams worked through free agency in 2025, although some top players, such as wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are still available in the open market.

2025 NFL free agency grades for NFC East teams

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Eagles: B

Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Philadelphia Eagles had to bid farewell to several players who helped them win Super Bowl LIX in February, including DE Josh Sweat, DT Milton Williams, and CB Darius Slay, because of their limited financial power. Linebacker Zack Baun, however, was retained by the team after agreeing to a three-year, $51 million contract extension.

Ad

Trending

The Eagles also added more players with reasonably established reputations in free agency. This includes running back AJ Dillon, tight end Harrison Bryant, cornerback Adoree' Jackson, and linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, at a relatively low cost.

Washington Commanders: B

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner - Source: Imagn

The Washington Commanders have been quite active this offseason, signing, keeping, trading, cutting, and taking any other action they believe is necessary for the sake of this squad.

Ad

They first acquired WR Deebo Samuel and OT Laremy Tunsil through trades before bringing back important players and leaders in the team like linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight end Zach Ertz, and quarterback Marcus Mariota. The organization also spent a lot of money to sign DT Javon Kinlaw to a three-year contract to properly replace Jonathan Allen.

The Commanders still have an obvious need for an edge rusher, but they have the draft to address that.

Ad

Dallas Cowboys: C-

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

To increase their cap room, the Dallas Cowboys restructured the contracts of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, giving their supporters hope that they would make significant additions in free agency. That has not been the case, though, as the team hasn't yet taken any noteworthy action with the cap relief.

Ad

Even worse, the Cowboys have let some of their key players, such as DE DeMarcus Lawrence, CB Jourdan Lewis, and RB Rico Dowdle, leave in free agency.

DE Dante Fowler, whom the Cowboys signed on a one-year contract after recording 10.5 sacks in 2024, is likely the only significant outside addition the team has made in free agency.

New York Giants: B-

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers - Source: Imagn

The Giants realized they needed to bolster their defensive back unit going into free agency. To that end, they immediately signed safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo to contracts worth about $100 million.

But other than that, there isn't much to be thrilled about in the Giants' offseason business so far. Adoree' Jackson and Azeez Ojulari, two fairly important players for the team, have also both left in free agency and joined the Philadelphia Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.