Final Free Agency Grades for NFC North teams: Bears get a B+ for successfully strengthening their offensive line and more

While several valuable players remain unsigned in free agency, most NFL teams have completed the bulk of their operations and are focusing on the draft in April.

Now seems to be the best time to assess how well the four NFC North teams have performed in free agency.

The grades given to these teams are not conclusive and the success of their free-agency moves won't be established until the start of the 2025 season. However, understanding the motivations behind some free agency decisions as well as their benefits and drawbacks is still worthwhile.

2025 NFL free agency grades for NFC North teams

Detroit Lions: B

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Cornerback Carlton Davis III, who inked a three-year $60 million deal with the New England Patriots, is the only significant free agent loss of the Detroit Lions. He has been replaced by D.J. Reed, who was considered among the top CBs in the open market.

The Lions failed to make the big deals or signings that some fans had hoped for. Instead, the team will continue with the core of players who have made it a legitimate Super Bowl candidate and a playoff mainstay over the past two years.

Minnesota Vikings: B+

J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

Many watched the Minnesota Vikings quarterback dilemma with keen eyes heading into the offseason, wondering if Sam Darnold would stay for another season or if the team would choose J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB. With Darnold now in Seattle, the Vikings have promptly made moves to address the remaining issues on their roster in free agency.

By adding guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly to bolster one of its points of weakness, Minnesota has significantly improved the interior of its offensive line. It also added Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to strengthen the defensive line.

The Vikings invested heavily in free agency to meet their most pressing needs, but only time will tell if the money spent is worth it.

Green Bay Packers: B-

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The Green Bay Packers typically sign only a few players in free agency, so they are not known for making significant waves. The only notable additions to the team this offseason are G Aaron Banks and CB Nate Hobbs.

Given that the Packers didn't lose any notable players in free agency, Banks and Hobbs are improvements for the team.

Chicago Bears: B+

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears have made major investments in bolstering their offensive line this offseason. They traded for two guards, Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. The team also signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year $42 million contract in free agency.

Additionally, Chicago strengthened its defensive line by adding Dayo Odeyingbo, a promising pass rusher, and veteran Grady Jarrett to a three-year contract.

The Bears could be well-positioned for success in 2025 if they continue to strategically improve their roster through the draft.

