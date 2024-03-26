Final NFL Free Agency Grades NFC East: Eagles go to work, Cowboys stand still, Commanders hit reset

We’re inside a month from the NFL draft, and NFL Free Agency is slowing to a halt, so it’s a perfect time to reflect on the moves made and dollars spent.

Not all transactions are equal. Some teams spend like a drunken sailor, adding names to hype their fan bases, though these moves often go the way of a spilled drink. Others shrewdly guard their cap dollars and choose to secure their own players and build through the draft.

Regardless of team strategies, we fans get excited over players changing teams. It is exhilarating to see a longtime rival suddenly join your favorite squad. Will it lead to a Lombardi Trophy? That remains to be seen.

Let’s break down each division in the NFL and rank the team's moves thus far.

NFL Free Agency Grades: NFC East

1] Philadelphia Eagles: B+

Philly needed to reset after losing embarrassingly in the NFC Wild Card round to Tampa Bay. The Eagles spent money re-signing elite guard Landon Dickerson, aging edge rusher Josh Sweat, and their Pro Bowl kicker Jake Elliott. The questions around the Eagles were how they could bolster a defense that quit down the stretch. Reinforcements would be needed at all three levels of the defense to turn this ship around.

GM Howie Roseman brought back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a three-year deal worth up to $33 million. He’ll join former New York Jets edge Bryce Huff (three-year $51 million) on a defense with holes at cornerback and linebacker. The Birds didn’t address CB in free agency outside of depth slot corner Tyler Hall, who isn’t a lock to make the club. Linebacker is again a mash-up of low-budget nobodies or has been, such as Devin White and Oren Burks, both on one-year deals.

The jewel of the class was running back Saquon Barkley, who signed a three-year $37.75 million deal to replace D’Andre Swift. Barkley will play behind the best line of his career and should be a late first-round fantasy selection.

2] Dallas Cowboys: F

Nobody has spent less money this offseason than the Dallas Cowboys. Despite their owner claiming to be “All In,” the ‘Boys has sat out free agency as they ponder an extension for Dak Prescott.

Dallas re-signed RB Rico Dowdle, who as of today is their starter. They also signed corner Jourdan Lewis and veteran LB Eric Kendricks.

In a league that has to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, the Cowboys are on the sidelines jamming out to Taylor Swift records.

Dallas needs to address their running back situation, likely in the draft. But losses along their offensive line could prove costly as they will have several holes to fill before opening day. Dallas fans can’t be happy with this offseason thus far.

3] New York Giants: C+

Losing your best player is never a good thing. When it’s a running back, and you’re a bad team, eh, it’s not the end of the world. New York let Saquon Barkley go to division rival Philadelphia and replaced him with former Texans rusher Devin Singletary. While an uninspiring signing, Singletary can carry the load for a team in transition.

The Giants biggest move was trading for Carolina edge rusher Brian Burns. Giving a second and two fifth-rounders for an All-Pro level talent is a home run move. New York ponied up a new contract including $76 million at signing for Burns to anchor their defense for the next five years.

I did like the Giants addressing the offensive line with five signings to help salvage a woeful group that allowed a league-high 85 sacks.

The question remains if QB Daniel Jones will be healthy enough to play or if the G-Men draft a young signal caller. The team still needs to address wide receiver which it could with the sixth overall pick in April.

4] Washington Commanders: B

It’s a new era in Washington. Owner, head coach, and quarterback are all new in 2024. Typically, Washington used to overspend on aging talent to try and “win” free agency. This year, they still spent on some over-the-hill players, but I actually liked several signings that I feel will give them a chance to win more games this season.

The Commanders are going to select a QB in April’s draft. They currently hold the second overall pick. Last years starter for most of the season, Sam Howell, was traded away. Making way for the rookie to come in and takeover the reigns in D.C..

I really think the moves along the offensive line were savvy. Signing vets like center Tyler Biadasz (three-year $30 million) and Nick Allegretti should be instant upgrades to a line that was second to the Giants in sacks allowed.

Austin Ekeler was signed to replace Antonio Gibson (Patriots) and fill a void in the passing game. It’s not hard to see that Ekeler is on his last legs. Last season with the Chargers, he posted his lowest rushing totals in three years. His catch totals fell by over 50, and he scored just six touchdowns compared to 18 the year prior.

Defensively, this unit needed playmakers after trading away Chase Brown and Montez Sweat midseason. The Commanders added four edge rushers, including Dorance Armstrong, for up to $45 million alongside Dante Fowler and Clelin Ferrell, both of whom are trying to resurrect their careers.

Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner should be more than complementary. Safety Jeremy Chinn was given $3.4 million to patrol the secondary. The re-build is on in the nation’s capitol but these moves indicate they are trying to be competitive in the meanwhile.