"Fire the medical staff and coaches" - Concussion expert slams Dolphins for playing Tua Tagovailoa on TNF despite injury vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa's tough luck with injuries continued on Thursday Night Football. The quarterback suffered head and neck injuries after getting slammed to the ground on a sack by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. This is the second straight game where Tagovailoa has suffered a gruesome injury.

On Sunday, the Dolphins quarterback smashed his head against the ground after Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano pushed him while attempting a sack. Tagovailoa got up immediately but struggled to stay on his feet and required medical assistance.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Oh no, scared for Tua right now, doesn't look good.



Oh no, scared for Tua right now, doesn't look good.https://t.co/iefLwI2PS6

He was taken out of the game but returned to finish the game and help the Dolphins beat the Bills and improve to 3-0.

But Tagovailoa wasn't as fortunate on Thursday against the Bengals. He couldn't straighten his fingers after getting sacked by Tupou and was stretchered off the field. He was taken to a local hospital in Cincinnati for further evaluation.

allfootball @allfootball_IG Prayers for Tua. He was just carted off the field Prayers for Tua. He was just carted off the field 🙏 https://t.co/HPv03iqWMU

The Dolphins posted an update that the quarterback had movement in his extremities, which was a huge relief.

However, the decision to play Tua Tagovailoa tonight after his injury on Sunday drew criticism on social media. Former WWE star-turned-neuroscientist Chris Nowinski slammed the Dolphins for fielding the quarterback against the Bengals. He tweeted:

"This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022."

Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1 This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. https://t.co/D8S8eEbgda

Nowinski, the co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, tweeted before kickoff that Tua Tagovailoa should not be allowed to play after his injury on Sunday, as another blow to the head could prove to be serious, even fatal. His fears came true, and replying to his tweet from before the game, he wrote:

"I take no pleasure in being right. Pray for Tua. We saw this coming. Get angry. Get involved with @ConcussionLF to make sure the @NFL can't do this again."

Nowinski also threatened legal action against the Dolphins:

"You guys should go to jail for letting him play 5 days after an obvious #concussion you covered up. If he dies from second-impact syndrome, I'm pushing form murder charges."

Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1 Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. You guys should go to jail for letting him play 5 days after an obvious #concussion you covered up. If he dies from second-impact syndrome, I'm pushing form murder charges. twitter.com/miamidolphins/… You guys should go to jail for letting him play 5 days after an obvious #concussion you covered up. If he dies from second-impact syndrome, I'm pushing form murder charges. twitter.com/miamidolphins/…

Dolphins claims Tua Tagovailoa suffered back injury vs. Bills

After Milano's hit, Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room for a concussion check and was cleared to play in the second half. The medical team ruled that the quarterback had suffered a back injury and could continue playing.

The NFLPA announced they would investigate the matter to determine whether the team followed concussion protocols. More to follow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far