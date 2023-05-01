Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters last week during his introductory press conference that he would be getting to work with the team immediately. While he was spotted with some of his teammates at NHL and NBA playoff games, he got back to work on Monday morning.

The New York Jets posted a video of their newly acquired quarterback on the practice field with his teammates for the first time.

Rodgers is shown throwing a pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the clip. Needless to say, the video has Jets fans overly excited about the possibilities that the quarterback now brings to their franchise.

Although their excitement is premature, as it a was a simple drop-back pass and there was no-contact or pads, it was still a reason for Jets fans to have some hope.

While one fan proclaimed that they believed they were now taking the hallucanegenic "Ayahuasca", others were just in pure disbelief. Some Green Bay Packers fans were also still in disbelief, but in another manner, and were trying to process the fact that they will no longer have their veteran, four-time NFL MVP under center this upcoming season.

Can QB Aaron Rodgers break Jets' playoff drought?

The New York Jets currently have the longest playoff drought in professional sports. The team hasn't made the AFC playoffs since the 2010 NFL season. They lost the AFC title game that season to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who would then be defeated in Super Bowl XLV by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

In the Jets' defense, the quarterback carousel that they have had is seen as the main reason for the inconsitency with the team. The team believed that it had found its franchise quarterback after drafting Zach Wilson with the second overall draft selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, just two years later, it has completed a monumental trade for one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and although Rodgers did not perform to his highest potential last season, he is capable of bringing stability and experience to the offense.

Rodgers does give the New York Jets their best opportunity at making a postseason run, but he will have his work cut out for him in the AFC.

For starters, he will need to lead the Jets to victories over their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins to have a chance in the conference.

