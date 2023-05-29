Russell Wilson's first season with the Denver Broncos was far from what everybody expected, with the superstar quarterback leading Denver to a 5-12 mark.

The offense struggled, Wilson didn't look like the same player he was in his Seattle Seahawks days and coach Nathaniel Hackett couldn't even survive his first year. Now, Sean Payton is back from a sabbatical year to fix the Broncos' offense for 2023.

Although the results weren't great, the quarterback certainly made an impact in his teammates. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was one of the most impressed with Wilson's attitude:

“I don't think nobody surprised at how hard he worked for his position. I think everybody knows that, like, just the consistency, just the way he just carries himself around the building, the way he goes about his business. I feel like there ain't no surprise.

"I know he the first one in the building. He probably gets there around like 5:30, you know, go in the training room, get his body right. It’s just the consistency he doing it with, and it just the same routine every day, get his body right, you know.”

Russell Wilson's 2023 season is full of pressure on the quarterback

Russell Wilson's not going to get away with poor performances for another year with Sean Payton at the helm.

The Broncos had to make an enormous deal with the New Orleans Saints to get the coach's rights. He was still tied to his former organization, even though he walked away from the job after the 2021 season.

Given how much the Broncos invested to build this partnership, they definitely need a coach and quarterback to make it work. While Payton knows the magnitude of the job, he has made it clear that Wilson will be up to the same standards as other players.

A few weeks ago, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell wrote that changes might be coming to the wide receiver group, and that Jerry Jeudy is a candidate to be dealt. The Broncos need to add picks in the 2024 draft, and they just drafted Marvin Mims, which could lead to a veteran guy being dealt.

