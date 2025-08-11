"First thing is not to be too high" - Russell Wilson makes feelings known on Giants' 34-25 win vs. Bills in preseason clash

Russell Wilson is gearing up for his 14th season in the NFL. The 10-time Pro Bowler has taken his talents to New York, and he'll play for the Giants in the 2025 campaign. Wilson featured in the team's first preseason game of 2025 as they defeated the Buffalo Bills.Wilson opted to stay grounded after a win against one of the AFC's true powerhouses. According to Giants Wire, the veteran quarterback told reporters:&quot;Well, I think the first thing is not to be too high, not be too low. It's about just remaining focused on the work, remaining focused on the progress, incremental gains, and understanding that we are doing this thing together, offensively, defensively, special teams.&quot;Winning is a habit, and we want to create winning habits not just on Sundays or Saturdays like today, but it is the process of winning that you have to enjoy. And I think when you love practice and you love it and you compete at as high of a level as we do every day and get after every day, it makes the games that much more simple.&quot;Wilson knows a thing or two about winning, considering that he has a Super Bowl and multiple Pro Bowl nods in his distinguished career. The dual-threat QB is fresh off a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading them to the playoffs.What's next for Russell Wilson and the Giants?Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Giants ahead of the 2025 regular season. Wilson will look to help the team back to the postseason.Wilson enjoyed the best moments of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. The Wisconsin product was crucial to Pete Carroll's Seattle, regularly making it to the postseason. He played in two Super Bowl games and was crucial in the team's Super Bowl XLVIII win.Wilson left the Seahawks after the 2021 season and has since been featured for the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. Next up for Wilson is the Giants' starting job, where he'll attempt to lead Brian Daboll's side to the postseason.The Giants looked great in their first preseason game of the year. Next up for the franchise are games against the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. They'll then start the regular season with a matchup against the Washington Commanders.