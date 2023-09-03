Five hidden changes in Madden 24 that EA quietly removed

Ever since the first trailer release of Madden 24, fans have been unsure what to make of the game. There have been several problems with it from the get-go with unusual player ratings, player face recognition and a host of others.

With every new installment of the game, we usually see some different things compared to the last game, and Madden 24 is no different.

But NFL YouTuber EricRayweather has found some things that Madden has removed from the latest version somewhat secretly, and he made a video on his channel detailing what they are.

5 things that have been removed from Madden 24

#5, Pregame presentation

In previous editions of Madden 24, the pregame presentation has been rather extensive, but in this year's game, EA has reeled it in a lot.

Exactly why Madden did this is unknown. We saw that other versions of the game had a decent pregame showing, but that isn't the case in Madden 24.

#4, Next Gen stats

Madden 24 has removed the Next Gen stats from not only the pre-game presentation where we would see one team's offensive stats before kickoff, but as EricRayweather pointed out, the Next Gen stats are out of Madden entirely.

Again, like the pregame presentation, we aren't exactly sure why EA Sports has gone down this route. There must be a reason, but we just can't figure it out.

#3, Crowd celebrations

One of the most iconic celebrations in the NFL is the Lambeau Leap, and while the ability to celebrate in the crowd after scoring was present in previous versions of Madden 24, it isn't in there in this version for some reason.

We would have thought that having the ability for a player to celebrate with fans after scoring a touchdown would have been one of the better things to do in the game.

#2, Super Fans

We have all seen the super fans in real NFL games as people have their faces painted and are all decked out in their team's colors. While this was in other versions of Madden, we don't see super fans in the latest Madden game.

It might only be a small thing, but for some fans, these little details made the gaming experience feel unique compared to the generic games of the past.

#1, On-field gameplay noise

In other versions of Madden, we have heard the bone-crunching tackles and the yelling of players after they score. In the latest Madden, it is very hard to hear anything on the field.

EricRayweather pointed this out in his YouTube video, and he said that EA Sports might have done that due to increase the crowd noise. However, he said that EA Sports will add it back when an update for the game is made available.