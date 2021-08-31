NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: 5 teams with fewest players on the list

Every year, the NFL brings back a tradition for its players. The players get to vote for their top 100 players from the previous season. Their lists get averaged and broadcast across the NFL Network.

Some teams are represented a bunch, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But for every team that's represented well, there's one that's on the other end of the spectrum. Overall, there were five teams with fewer players in the Top 100 List than anyone, and it starts with a team that had zero representation

.

Teams with the fewest players in the Top 100

#1 - New York Jets

Luckily for the New York Jets, 2021 is the beginning of a fresh start. Of the list of the top 100 players, the Jets weren't represented at all. Corey Davis was ranked 91st, but he was with the Tennesee Titans in 2020. Neither Mekhi Becton nor Quinnen Williams made the cut.

Williams and Becton both had a case to make. Becton is a solid left tackle and projects to be there for the long haul. Williams had seven sacks in 2020 and is the Jets' biggest chance at having a pass rush in 2021 due to injuries.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars were represented by one player. That player was James Robinson and he was ranked 100th. Robinson had 1,400 scrimmage yards as a rookie and was a rock on their offense.

James Robinson: 1,414 total yards in 2020



Most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history



He's back 😈 pic.twitter.com/F4e8iNsIkV — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 24, 2021

Shaquil Griffin, Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Henderson will look to bring the Jaguars more respect on this list a year from now. Robinson could see himself there again after the injury to Travis Etienne.

#3 - Detroit Lions

Like the Jaguars, the Detroit Lions only managed one player in the top 100. Tight end T.J. Hockenson checked in at number 93. Hockenson earned 723 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

The Lions were a surprise candidate ahead of last season before disappointing. With fresh talents like D'Andre Swift and Penei Sewell, the Lions have a chance to have more names on the list down the road.

#4 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers had a lot of talent last year, even if it didn't reflect on their record. Christian McCaffrey rightfully made the top 100 list, albeit at 44, but that was it. Specifically, it was a shock not to see D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel on the list.

Moore is one of the most electrifying wide receivers in football. Samuel is a great route runner who can do almost anything Moore does on the field. With Samuel departing this offseason, Moore will see more targets than ever.

#5 - Dallas Cowboys

The #NFLTop100 Players of 2021 concludes on Saturday at 4p ET on @nflnetwork!



Here is a breakdown of teams w/ players on this year's list pic.twitter.com/56T2wvhDGF — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) August 26, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are a team that's used to having some of the best players in the league. During their trying season last year, Zack Martin was the only player to make the list. Ranked 85th in the league, he's their lone presence in the top 100.

If Dak Prescott would've stayed healthy, who knows how many more Cowboys would've made the list? Prescott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott are all back healthy and projected to make the top 100 list next year.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha