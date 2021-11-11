Five can't-miss games from the NFL's Week 10 schedule

The days are growing shorter and colder, but the heat in the NFL playoff picture has never been higher.

Week 10 of the NFL's "biggest season ever" gets underway on Thursday night, as the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins square off in South Beach. The game isn't exciting on paper as the Ravens are overwhelming favorites to beat the Dolphins. But there are some NFL games this week that are too close to call.

We've highlighted five NFL games from the weekend ahead that could create significant changes in the playoff picture:

These five games are must-see TV for NFL fans

#1 - Atlanta (4-4) vs. Dallas (6-2) - Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Dallas' dominant run of six straight wins came to an abrupt end last Sunday in a completely listless showing against the Denver Broncos. We've seen the Cowboys toss away division titles in prior NFL seasons, but they seem relatively safe this year in a putrid NFC East.

Still, the Cowboys will need to win a few games if they want to stick around in the NFL's first-round bye discussion. They'll have to cool down an Atlanta team with a flair for the dramatics: each of the Falcons' last six games has been decided by one possession.

Sportsnaut @Sportsnaut #DALvsATL 🤣 Falcons pulled a Falcons, against the #Cowboys of all teams. #RiseUpATL just gifted the onside kick to DAL for a chance at incredible comeback. #NFL 🤣 Falcons pulled a Falcons, against the #Cowboys of all teams. #RiseUpATL just gifted the onside kick to DAL for a chance at incredible comeback. #NFL #DALvsATL https://t.co/JysuK10tmu

They've gone 4-2 in that stretch, including a last-second 27-25 win over New Orleans last weekend. Sunday's game will also be the first meeting between the two teams since a bizarre onside kick allowed the Cowboys to escape with a 40-39 come-from-behind victory last fall.

#2 - Cleveland (5-4) vs. New England (5-4) - Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Bill Belichick seen during an October 2019 win over Cleveland (Photo: Getty)

This edition of the 'Bill Belichick Bowl' could be of enormous importance: a three-game winning streak and Buffalo's shocking loss to Jacksonville makes a New England division title a very realistic possibility, as does the Patriots' defensive surge.

They've forced eight turnovers throughout their winning streak, including three in last week's 24-6 win over Carolina. Meanwhile, the resurgent Browns could be enjoying a case of addition by subtraction as they kicked off the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era with a dominant 41-16 triumph over their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, to re-enter the AFC playoff conversation.

#3 - New Orleans (5-3) vs. Tennessee (7-2) - Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ryan Tannehill (center) celebrates with teammates during the Titans win over the LA Rams last Sunday (Photo: Getty)

This inter-conference showdown features two teams heading in opposite directions following an injury to a franchise face.

The Saints' chance to swipe away the NFC South lead from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went by the wayside in the aforementioned divisional thriller against Atlanta, as they were forced to turn to Trevor Siemian in the wake of Jameis Winston's season-ending injury.

Meanwhile, the Titans are without Derrick Henry for the foreseeable future but picked up a very respectable win in the NFL's most recent Sunday night showcase, handing the mighty Los Angeles Rams a 28-16 loss.

#4 - Seattle (3-5) vs. Green Bay (7-2) - Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Russell Wilson (3) and Aaron Rodgers (12) meet at midfield following their team's NFC Divisional playoff showdown in January 2020 (Photo: Getty)

Happy returns are poised to dominate the headlines of this matchup between NFL playoff staples. Russell Wilson is set to reassume the increasingly desperate Seahawks' primary quarterbacking duties after turning things over to Geno Smith while recovering from a finger injury.

Green Bay, on the other hand, had a troublesome week. Aaron Rodgers' COVID gaffe, followed by a defeat in Kansas City, threw a wrench in their season, which was tugging along nicely up until last week. Nonetheless, Rodgers is poised to make his return to the field, provided he produces a negative COVID test before the game, per NFL protocols.

#5 - Kansas City (5-4) @ Las Vegas (5-3), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Las Vegas took an admitted chance on cornerback Damone Arnette during the 2020 NFL Draft. They were forced to bid him farewell when a disturbing video of the defender threateningly brandishing weapons appeared on TikTok.

The team has now released both of its first-round picks from the 2020 NFL draft within weeks. Earlier, the team cut Henry Ruggs after being involved in a tragic drunk driving accident that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog. Despite endless non-football controversies, the Raiders managed to have a solid first half to keep pace in the wild AFC West, albeit one that had to deal with a loss to the lowly New York Giants last weekend.

The visiting Chiefs have gotten back on track in standings, topping the Giants and Rodgers-less Packers. But those wins have barely resembled the high-octane efforts brought about by the Patrick Mahomes era. The subsequent two editions of this rivalry could very well decide the division.

