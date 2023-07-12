NFL training camps open in just a few weeks, with the season right around the corner. Players are gearing up to make big splashes and potentially take home some hardware in 2023.

Players like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen will undoubtedly be some top names to look out for in the MVP race this season, although we could very well see some non-quarterbacks enter the MVP race.

Let's look at five players, either a receiver, a running back or even a defensive player, who could look to be the NFL's first non-quarterback MVP since Adrian Peterson in his legendary 2012 campaign.

Five non-QB NFL MVP Candidates for 2023

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson with the Minnesota Vikings

This pick was an obvious one, as Jefferson had already had a great case for league MVP in 2022. His 2022 season saw him post 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Coming into 2023, it's hard to imagine Justin Jefferson will replicate those numbers. Minnesota's success as a team will also play a large role in the receiver's chances at an MVP award.

If he's able to rack up a similar amount of yards with 12 to 15 touchdowns, it's hard to imagine him being denied the MVP award.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

Jonathan Taylor’s best chance at the MVP award thus far in his career was his 2021 season. In 2021, Taylor put up 1,811 yards and 18 TDs on 332 rushes. However, a mixture of the Colts missing the playoffs and Cooper Kupp’s triple-crown season kept his MVP case in the dark.

Looking to 2023, the Colts will likely look to rely on their rushing attack just as much as in 2021 to keep the pressure off of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as much as possible.

It would take a grand effort from Taylor to top his 2021 campaign, but if anyone can do it, he can do it. Something in the ballpark of his totals from 2021 could just get it done for Jonathan Taylor in the 2023 MVP race.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Possibly the league's most versatile offensive weapon, McCaffrey looked back to his old self under the Mike Shanahan offense in 2022. The versatile back posted 329 total touches for 1,880 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns.

Under some steady quarterback play from a full season from Brock Purdy, it's not crazy to think that CMC could get back to his 2019 production.

With the continued development of young star Brandon Aiyuk and a return-to-form season for Deebo Samuel to take some of the attention away from McCaffrey, Christian McCaffreycould be the first running back to hoist the NFL MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons warming up for the Dallas Cowboys

Defensive players have only been responsible for two NFL MVP awards in league: all-time greats Lawrence Taylor and Alan Page. There are only a couple guys who could have a shot at it, one of them being Micah Parsons.

Parsons came into the NFL as an instant impact player and hasn't waivered in his first two seasons. In two seasons as a pro, Micah Parsons has totaled 149 tackles, 33 for loss and 26.5 sacks and forced three fumbles, earning first-team All-Pro honors in each season. Parsons is the most likely non-QB who could win the award, finishing eighth in voting last season.

With video game numbers like that, it's hard to imagine he would ever be truly ruled out of MVP voting. With a slight boost in numbers across the board, like upwards of 80 tackles, 18 sacks and 20 tackles for loss, it would be very hard to deny Parsons the honor of NFL MVP.

T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

With the final selection, here is the man responsible for possibly the best season by a pass rusher in NFL history, T.J. Watt. Watt's 2021 season saw him tie the league record for sacks with 22.5. He racked up 64 tackles, including 21 for loss, and forced five fumbles.

Watt checks all the boxes statistically, but what sets him apart is how much impact he has on his team's success. The Steelers are an abysmal 1-10 without Watt on the field, and give up an eye popping 381.3 yards per game, as opposed to a 59-26-2 record with their superstar.

It's hard to envision anyone replicating his 2021 showing, but if he is able to one up that season and break the sack record outright with similar all-around production, he won't be able to be denied the NFL MVP award.

