Five under-the-radar players the Miami Dolphins should pursue in free agency

Some think the Miami Dolphins won the off-season in terms of coaching hires. Now they need to do the same in free agency.

With free agency right around the corner, the Miami Dolphins are going to be looking to make a big splash in the free agent market. The Dolphins are projected to have just over $60 million in cap space, which tops the NFL. That figure puts them just ahead of the L.A. Chargers ($57.5 million) and the Jacksonville Jaguars ($56.1 million). The disparity in cap space becomes even greater as you move down the list. According to Spotrac.com, the Dolphins have double the space of the Washington Commanders, who sit at 9th overall in the NFL.

With great money comes great responsibility and for the Dolphins, that responsibility will include not whiffing in the free agent market. Last season, they brought in Will Fuller V on a $10.6 million contract, and he caught a total of four passes. While many fans are looking at flashy names in free agency, there are a handful of lesser-known names that the Dolphins should be in on. These are names that could make an impact right away, but also won't break the bank.

Five under-the-radar players the Miami Dolphins should aim for in free agency

#1 - Foyesade Oluokun (LB)

For years, the Dolphins have been weak in their linebackering unit. One of the biggest issues with the unit has been speed and athleticism. Foyesade Oluokun will resolve this issue right away. Oluokun is best suited to play middle linebacker. He might look to be on the smaller side for a linebacker, but his strength is off the charts. He also has speed to burn, which would help the Dolphins in their zone schemes protect the middle of the field.

Oluokun also isn't a slouch against the run. His power and speed allows for him to consistently hit the hole and make contact with the ball carrier. While Miami's current group of linebackers are solid, there is without question some room for improvement and Oluokun can certainly be an improvement.

