Five most underrated players on Washington Commanders' roster feat. Frankie Luvu, Dante Fowler, Brian Robinson Jr and more

Among the four teams left in the NFL playoffs, the Washington Commanders overcame the longest odds to be here. With first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, they were not expected to be one of the last four teams.

Last year's team had the 24th-best offense (yards), so it is a testament to the team to be able to turn it around so quickly.

We look at five underrated players who contributed to this run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five most underrated players on the Washington Commanders roster

Frankie Luvu

NFL: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Middle linebacker Frankie Luvu is the heart of the Commanders' defense. In his first season with the team, Luvu earned All-Pro honors with a career-high eight sacks.

Trending

He has been unheralded most of his career, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets. Luvu and fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner have solidified the middle of the Washington defense.

Dante Fowler

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

Dante Fowler is a recognizable name among pass rushers, having been in the NFL for 10 years. But his performances this season have quietly gone under the radar.

He was with Dan Quinn in Dallas and reunited with him on a one-year contract in Washington. Having a veteran pass rusher is crucial in late-game situations, and having Fowler on the team can once again prove invaluable in the next game.

Brandon Coleman

NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jayden Daniels is not the only rookie to perform well for this team this season. Coleman’s addition to the offensive line has drastically changed how quarterback Daniels is protected.

The rookie left tackle has performed admirably all season. In the game against the Lions, Coleman mostly took on veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and held his own. He only gave up one quarterback hurry and no sacks.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Brian Robinson Jr. has held his own this season despite sharing the backfield with new signee Austin Ekeler. Running back-by-committee tends to eat into a player’s individual statistics, but Robinson put up good numbers, recording 789 rushing yards in his third season with the Washington Commanders.

He has been used primarily to establish the run on early downs, and it has worked to balance the offense. He was dangerous with his two rushing touchdowns last week, and the threat of a running back breaking a big run has helped Jayden Daniels exploit holes in opposing defenses.

Quan Martin

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Washington at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Another great find by Washington GM Adam Peters. Sophomore Quan Martin had the biggest play of his career against the Detroit Lions. His pick-six in the second quarter was his first career touchdown. It gave Washington the lead and turned the momentum of the game around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.