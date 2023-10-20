Flag football, a non-contact variant of American football, is poised to take center stage at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The fast-paced, exciting sport has been included in the LA28 program, along with four other additional sports: baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash, and cricket

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the final decision on the LA28 sports program at their session in Mumbai this October. Flag football will make its historic Olympic debut as one of over 30 sports showcased at the Games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Born on the battlefields

Flag Football Positions- NFL Flag

Flag football traces its origins back to World War II, when American soldiers first started playing informal games using makeshift rules. The “tackles” involved pulling flags attached to belts rather than full contact.

After the war, soldiers brought the game back home, and its popularity spread. The first recorded games took place at Fort Meade in Maryland, which led to the founding of the National Touch Football League in the 1960s.

While regular American football features heavy protective gear and hard hits, flag football is designed as a non-contact alternative, using flags to denote possession changes. With no need for bulky padding or helmets, flag football is easier to pick up and play casually. It provides participants with all the strategy and athleticism of traditional football in a safer format.

Surging Popularity

In recent years, flag football’s participation numbers have skyrocketed, especially among younger players. There are now over eight million flag football participants in the United States alone. Its appeal spans both recreational leagues and competitive tournaments. The sport has also gained traction internationally, with over 60 countries now boasting organized play.

The rise of flag football is driven by several factors. Its non-contact nature makes it more accessible and attractive to new players of all ages and skill levels. The smaller 7 vs. 7 format allows the sport to be played with fewer resources and participants than the full 11 vs. 11 American football. Matches are also faster-paced and higher-scoring affairs with non-stop movement and action.

Stars like Tom Brady credit flag football with helping develop their early football skills and love of the game. The NFL has invested in promoting youth flag football initiatives to expand grassroots interest. The United States even has a men's and women's national flag football team that competes internationally.

In 2022, flag football held its debut demonstration tournament at the World Games. The United States claimed gold in the men's division, while Mexico's women's league upset the host nation to win gold.

Fast and furious on the field

Flag football takes the core elements of traditional American football and strips them down into a dynamic, offensive-oriented game. Matches feature seven players per team on a field 70 yards long and 30 yards wide. As in regular football, the aim is to advance the ball upfield and score touchdowns.

Offenses start each drive at their own five-yard line and have four downs to reach midfield, then four more downs to score in the endzone. Quarterbacks orchestrate each play, either passing downfield or handing off to running backs. Receivers and runners try to avoid having one of their three attached flags pulled by defenders, which ends the play.

Interceptions, fumbles, and players going out of bounds also result in turnovers. When the offense reaches the final five yards near the goal line, they are restricted to passing plays only. Teams can go for one or two-point conversions after touchdowns. The team with the most points at the end of two 20-minute halves wins. Overtime rules apply if the score is tied.

Flag football distills American football into a fast-paced, high-octane version of the game. With no stoppages for changes of possession, play flows quickly up and down the field. Matches feature frequent big plays like breakaway runs or long bombs for touchdowns. The constant back and forth creates an exciting viewer experience similar to basketball or soccer. Crowds are kept on the edge of their seats, waiting to see the next big score.

Olympic Outlook

IOC 2028 LA Olympics

Flag football will be a compelling new addition to the Summer Olympics, if approved. The easy-to-understand rules and continuous action make it ideal for general Olympic audiences. As a scaled-down form of one of the biggest professional sports in America, flag football offers an accessible entry point to gaining new fans around the world.

The LA28 organizing committee has specifically highlighted flag football's youth and female appeal. Its non-contact aspect and small team format make it enticing for younger viewers to pick up and play themselves. Having both men's and women's tournaments promotes gender equality on one of the biggest Olympic stages.

With America's dominant pedigree in traditional football, the country would be expected to field strong medal contenders on the men's and women's sides. Rivalries with flag football powers like Mexico could spice up the competition. Even if the United States tops the podium, there is plenty of room for international growth in this emerging Olympic discipline.

What do you think about Flag Football's inclusion in the Olympics? Have your say in the comments section below!