Patrick Mahomes and his popularity has grown amongst fans across the NFL, thanks to his personality and performance on the field. Mahomes also has fans in the world of Hollywood, including legendary actor Henry Winkler.

Winkler, known for his iconic role as 'Fozie' in the 1970s show 'Happy Days', invited the two-time Super Bowl champion to dinner. However, Mahomes is yet to accept that invitation. TMZ Sports asked the 78-year-old how he felt about the quarterback not taking the invite:

"I think he fibbed to me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The dinner invitation came back in Week 11 last season when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium. Winkler talked to the Chiefs star as the actor offered the dinner invite and Mahomes accepted.

However, the reigning league MVP has been busy this season as Kansas City (7-3) is sitting atop the AFC West. The Chiefs' bye came in Week 10, so it means that Winkler might have to wait a bit more to have that meal.

Is Patrick Mahomes in the running for his third NFL MVP?

The 28-year-old is not having the individual season he expected, despite the team's overall success. He is still in the hunt for his third MVP nonetheless.

Prior to the Chiefs' Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes had 2,619 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 10 games.

It is far less than the numbers he put up last season when he won the MVP award (5,215 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions). An area of concern that is impacting his stats is that of Kansas City's wide-receiving core. They are amongst the league leaders in dropped catches and drop catch percentage.

Marques Valdes-Scantling dropped what would have been a touchdown and would have put the Chiefs up against the Philadelphia Eagles on MNF in Week 11. After the game, Mahomes took responsibility for the pass Valdes-Scantling dropped:

“They triple-teamed Travis [Kelce] so I went to the guy that won downfield and Marquez won. He just didn’t come away with the ball. I could probably have thrown it a little shorter, he was that open."

Time will time if Patrick Mahomes and the receivers can figure it out as they look to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.