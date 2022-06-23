"Can’t wait until this poor excuse for a human being is forced to sell his team!" - Former Commanders player lashes out Dan Snyder

Former Washington Commanders safety Su'a Cravens is now speaking out against his former team and owner, Daniel Snyder. Cravens was referring to a recent investigation into the organization over workplace misconduct.

He took to Twitter to voice his displeasure for the organization and specifically Daniel Snyder, saying the following:

“I can’t wait until this poor excuse for a human being is forced to sell his team! He’s ruined so many careers and made life difficult for so many that did no wrong. Karma really comes full circle. The funds of the wicked will be transferred to the righteous."

JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS Former Commanders safety Su'a Cravens with strong language against Dan Snyder Former Commanders safety Su'a Cravens with strong language against Dan Snyder https://t.co/CDdBWAsqkH

Cravens was drafted by the franchise in 2016. He quickly fell out of favor in Washington for what he believed to be a mishandling of a concussion he suffered as a rookie. According to Cravens, he was contemplating retirement after a concussion but was talked out of it by the organization.

He also said that the Commanders:

“Went out of their way to cut my insurance off, froze my payments, refused to pay me and even recoup pay.”

Cravens once again took to Twitter to voice his frustrations over what happened to him as a player with the Commanders.

Su’a @iammsuzy sad I love the fact, I have court documents proving the skins tried to hide my injury, falsely accused me of faking, and tried to keep medical documents from me in court and I STILL WON & proved them guilty, but yet people just refuse to accept the toxicity of their fav teamsad I love the fact, I have court documents proving the skins tried to hide my injury, falsely accused me of faking, and tried to keep medical documents from me in court and I STILL WON & proved them guilty, but yet people just refuse to accept the toxicity of their fav team 😂 sad

The effects of the ongoing investigation into workplace misconduct by the Washington Commanders are likely to reverberate for years to come. But for fans of the franchise, the team still has an obligation to put together a roster that can compete at the highest level.

Can the Washington Commanders succeed next season with so many distractions?

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

Last season, the team was a disappointment, finishing the season with a 7-10 overall record. Washington made some positive moves in the offseason by trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, the former Philadelphia Eagles' second overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After playing four seasons with the Eagles, Wentz was traded last year to the Indianapolis Colts, but that experiment lasted only a season. Washington will now look to help Wentz resurrect his career in the nation's capital. To succeed on the field, the organization should also look to re-sign star receiver Terry McLaurin, who is currently looking for a new deal.

McLaurin skipped the mandatory minicamp as both sides are yet to come to an agreement. With the ninth-lowest drop rate (2.8%) and third-most contested catches since 2020, the former Ohio State University standout has proven his worth in the league.

The defense will look to get back into form with the hopeful return of star edge rusher Chase Young, whose 2021 season ended early due to suffering a torn ACL in Week 10.

Even if Young is unable to go, the Commanders have more than enough parts on the defensive line with fellow edge rusher Montez Sweat and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Fans of the franchise could use something to cheer about next season, and the Commanders will look to give them what they need when the 2022 season kicks off later this year.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far