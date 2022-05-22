"Please don't get my hopes up" - NFL fans react to groundbreaking report of Dan Snyder possibly losing ownership of Commanders

Daniel Snyder could reportedly be in danger of losing ownership of the Washington Commanders after a major report was released by USA Today. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Snyder being out as the owner of the Commanders.

This Washington fan asked for them "not to get their hopes up" about him being out as owner:

Another Washington fan stated that she'll believe it when she sees it and that fans have fought for his removal as owner:

Shelley @Shellsyeah81 @nrarmour @JarrettBell I’ll believe it when I see it. Do we all want it? HAIL yes! We’ve fought for it… will it happen though? @nrarmour @JarrettBell I’ll believe it when I see it. Do we all want it? HAIL yes! We’ve fought for it… will it happen though?

This fan said that this time around is different because the owners are counting votes and that they have yet to reach this level before:

Commander Jigga @lifewave98 @nrarmour @JarrettBell This is different because the piece says the owners are counting votes. I don’t think it’s ever reached that level before. @nrarmour @JarrettBell This is different because the piece says the owners are counting votes. I don’t think it’s ever reached that level before.

A Dallas Cowboys fan chimed in to say that they're not surprised at all as a lot of folks want him out:

This fan says to please just do it:

Another fan noted that Snyder's days are numbered as he's potentially defrauded his fellow owners out of money. They also said that if they're counting votes, then there's significant talk regarding his removal as the owner:

Roderick Shackleford @Shackdiesel74 @nrarmour @JarrettBell Snyder’s days are numbered. He has potentially defrauded his fellow owners out of money. If they are counting votes; then there is significant conversation about his ouster @nrarmour @JarrettBell Snyder’s days are numbered. He has potentially defrauded his fellow owners out of money. If they are counting votes; then there is significant conversation about his ouster

This fan said to please get rid of the owner who's "toxic and that has almost destroyed" this once storied franchise:

Chris Johnston @chrisj909_ @nrarmour @JarrettBell Please please please get rid of this toxic owner that has almost destroyed this once storied franchise. @nrarmour @JarrettBell Please please please get rid of this toxic owner that has almost destroyed this once storied franchise.

Another fan repeated the phrase, "I'm not gonna get my hopes up" in response to the owner's possible ouster:

Jake @iiJakeyDee @nrarmour

I’m not gonna get my hopes up

I’m not gonna get my hopes up @JarrettBell I’m not gonna get my hopes upI’m not gonna get my hopes upI’m not gonna get my hopes up @nrarmour @JarrettBell I’m not gonna get my hopes upI’m not gonna get my hopes up I’m not gonna get my hopes up

Another fan is also praying that it's true:

A longtime fan asserted that they speak for most Washington fans and want him removed as the team's owner:

Daniel Snyder and His Possible Removal as Commanders Owner

Washington Football Team v Kansas City Chiefs

If NFL owners want to remove the Washington owner, it would take 24 votes from his fellow owners to remove him. Should that be the case, it would just be the beginning of the saga, not the end.

Snyder will likely fight hard and resist selling the team. Nonetheless, the remaining owners are moving towards their breaking point with him.

This potential removal is nothing new. The league had asked lawyer Beth Wilkinson for a written proposal at the completion of her almost year-long investigation into long-standing workplace misconduct. The implication is that this investigation recommends that he should be forced to sell the franchise.

We'll see what happens as this story continues to develop.

