Former Cowboys WR explains why he’d take Tony Romo over Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are slated to be one of the best teams of the NFC in 2023 and they're hoping to surpass the Philadelphia Eagles as the strongest team in the East division. Dak Prescott is close to extending his contract, even though he had a 2022 season below his standards.

It's impossible not to compare Prescott with Tony Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback who always played at an above-average level but was never able to win a Super Bowl with the team - which, to this day, is the same theme of Dak's career. So who's better to give any verdict than a player who had time with both of them?

Terrance Williams was a member of the franchise from 2013 to 2018. During his appearance at The Law Nation Sports Podcast, he revealed that Romo was his favorite quarterback during that time due to the camaraderie and the chemistry they developed on the field, although he acknowledged Prescott's talent as one of the best in the league.

Pitting Dak Prescott's stats vs Tony Romo's numbers

Both quarterbacks have played in exactly six playoff games and share the same 2-4 record in the postseason. Romo does have a bigger number of individual accolades, as he was a four-time Pro Bowler and also was voted a Second-Team All-Pro quarterback in 2014, while Prescott has only two Pro Bowl appearances.

Dak was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016, while Romo led the leader in passer rating and completion percentage in 2014.

Dak Prescott's contract: how much will the Cowboys quarterback make in 2023?

He's entering the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this is the franchise's plan.

Dak will remain the franchise quarterback in Dallas for a long time. He's one of the best players in the league in the position, and if he hits the open market, there are going to be a dozen suitors ready to give him whatever he wants. Jerry Jones knows this, and he doesn't want to lose a great player.

