Who is Danny McCray? Former Dallas Cowboys safety to compete on Survivor

Since the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys have been called "America's Team." Their popularity as one of the most beloved franchises in sports keeps fans tuned in weekly to see them play. Similarly, after 20 years, the hit television show "Survivor" has also become one of America's favorites.

What happens when the intersection of these two well-known entities crosses paths? You get a former Dallas Cowboys safety competing on "Survivor" for a chance to survive and win the million-dollar prize.

That former safety would be Danny McCray, who played in the NFL for six seasons, with five of those being for the Dallas Cowboys. Over his NFL career as a special teams ace and a safety, McCray had 146 total tackles to go with two interceptions.

Danny McCray now serves as the Dallas Cowboys Youth Academies manager, which "helps develop young athletes and dancers through personalized and interactive coaching from former NFL players and current Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders."

Similarities between the Dallas Cowboys and "Survivor"

McCray sat down with Cowboys Nation and was asked about the similarities between playing safety in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys and competing in a show like "Survivor," where the ultimate goal is to survive on a near-deserted island. McCray explained how both can be considered survival of the fittest.

He spoke about surviving in camp with the Dallas Cowboys and trying to make a play to make it to the next practice. McCray was an undrafted rookie free agent entering the league in 2010, so he understands competing at the highest level to get a try-out for an NFL team.

He explained how that experience allowed him to have the same attitude on the show. McCray understands that his primary goal on the show, "Survivor" was to make it to the next cut.

McCray also spoke on how his time in the league with the Dallas Cowboys and taping Survivor had similar team camaraderie.

In the NFL, teammates must be in sync with each other to succeed on the field. On the show, there are typically teams that compete in various events, with the individuals on the winning team earning immunity, which means that the people on the winning team do not have to face the tribal council and be eliminated. This creates a bond with teammates as they work together to defeat the opposing team and avoid tribal council elimination.

McCray is in good company

Danny McCray will be the fourth former Dallas Cowboys player to participate in "Survivor," along with former teammate Alan Ball, Gary Hogeboom and Cowboys legend Jimmy Johnson.

