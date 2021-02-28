Former NFL DT Louis Nix III has been reported missing

CBS Sports broke the news that former Notre Dame and New York Giants defensive lineman Louis Nix III has been reported missing. Nix has not been seen since leaving his father's house on Tuesday. Louis Nix III played nose tackle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2010 to 2013.

Nix's mother reported him missing on Friday after not hearing from him, which is not like Nix. Louis' mother said that Nix and her speak frequently and for her to not hear from him since Tuesday is very unusual. Once filing the missing person's report Louis Nix has been labeled as missing and could be in danger for his life.

NOTRE DAME Nation: Let’s all do our best to reach out and connect with Louis Nix. Louis, let us know you are doing alright or that you may need your NOTRE DAME family and friends for assistance.☘️ pic.twitter.com/AF9fg8vN9K — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) February 27, 2021

Why would Louis Nix III be in danger for his life?

Last December Louis Nix III was the victim of an armed robbery. Nix was putting air in his tire at a local Jacksonville, Florida gas station. During the robbery, Nix was shot in the upper body.

Louis Nix III posted the following message on his Facebook page:

"The bullet that hit me ricocheted off my sternum into my lung."

Nix also Tweeted about the robbery on his Twitter account posting this Tweet to his followers:

"I just got shot and robbed while I was putting air in my tires."

After the rescue crew showed up to the incident Nix went to his social media account again to reach out to his followers. He Tweeted a video of himself as he was being put in the ambulance that said:

"If I do not make it, I really love everybody." I can't contact nobody right now, and I am glad they are putting it on the line for me. I love you all."

Former Notre Dame DL Louis Nix III just posted this video on Instagram. Pray for him please.

(IG/1irishchocolate) pic.twitter.com/LxGfc2rpA7 — InsideTheIrish (@Insidetheirish) December 9, 2020

The Jacksonville police department received a brief description of the shooters from Nix. Louis Nix also told the doctors that one of the robbers put a flashlight on his face and wanted money. Nix began to defend himself by pushing on and then he felt the bullet hit him in the chest.

It is not yet clear if the disappearance of Nix has anything to do with the robbery that he went through in December. His mother does not believe that the shooting has anything to do with her son's disappearance. She did tell the police department that Nix had been watching his surroundings and was not comfortable leaving unless he had to.

One thing that we can hope is that Louis Nix III is found safely and brought back home to his family.