Former NFL player, Joe Hawley who sold everything to travel the US with rescue dog is winning over hearts

Former NFL center Joe Hawley decided to take his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 as an opportunity to create a new path for himself after an eight-year career in the NFL.

Hawley sold all of his belongings, including his Mercedes, and opted to live a minimalist lifestyle. He bought a travel van and adopted a rescue dog to have as a buddy to keep him company on his roadtrip. "Freedom" was rescued from a kill shelter and became the perfect companion for Hawley as he took on the sights and sounds of the United States.

One concept of his adventure he was adamant about was that he didn't want to be on a schedule. His NFL career constantly had him on a strict schedule with everything planned out for him. His life on the road was set to be the opposite. He had a list of places he wanted to visit along the way but, nothing set in stone.

“It’s very structured. My whole life has been like that. I felt like I just kind of wanted to experience life, be free.”-Joe Hawley in his life after the NFL

Hawley documented his post-football journey on his Instagram page, which documented how he found his "why" in his life.

His story of not only finding a new path but also taking a rescue dog along the way, captured the hearts of those even outside the NFL world, especially those who followed his journey along the way.

Where has Joe Hawley's post NFL journey taken him now?

As of 2021, Hawley and Freedom are no longer living life on the road. Hawley now has a home base, is married and is a dad to a little boy. But he hasn't given up on his life of adventure or wellness.

He created "The Hart Collective", an organization that prides itself on being a place where people can express their true selves. He hosts retreats which includes adventure along the way and give people a safe place to share experiences and feelings.

Hawley's football career may be over after just eight seasons, but he has found a new calling which allows him and others to share new life experiences.

