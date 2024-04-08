Former NFL QB compares and contrasts J.J. McCarthy to Blake Bortles, Christian Ponder, and Tua Tagovailoa

One prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft who's had his stock skyrocket since the season ended is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

It's easy to see why McCarthy is getting top attention. After all, he helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship victory this past season while having an undefeated 15-0 record.

Before the 2023–2024 college football season ended, not many people viewed McCarthy as a top draft pick. Now, he's projected to go in the first round and even inside the top 10.

ProFootballTalk analysts Chris Simms and Mike Florio both discussed McCarthy on their YouTube channel on Monday. When talking about McCarthy, Simms compared him to other first-round quarterbacks such as Blake Bortles, Christian Ponder and Tua Tagovailoa.

"Does he fit that mold? You know, maybe not but but I also sit there and go like you've always heard me say does he have more physical ability," Simms said.

"Is he a better thrower than guys like Blake Bortles or Christian Ponder who were drafted in the top ten? Definitely. Tua? He's a better athlete and a way stronger arm than Tua. So you know when you look at it that way I go well yeah. Then why can't he be in the top five. Top eight whatever."

It sounds like Simms is comparing McCarthy to those quarterbacks but thinks he's a more skilled version of each. He still thinks McCarthy should be a top-10 pick.

Is J.J. McCarthy worthy of being a top 10 pick in this year's draft?

J.J. McCarthy after winning the 2024 CFP National Championship: Michigan vs. Washington

Come draft night, J.J. McCarthy will likely hear his name called in the first round of the draft and it will likely be in the first 10 picks. But is he worth a top-10 pick?

In his three years with the Michigan Wolverines, he has a 27-1 record and is a proven winner.

In 28 games, he's thrown for 49 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 6,226 yards and completed 67.6 percent of passes.

His numbers are good, but they aren't eye-popping like some of the other top QB prospects. McCarthy has won more than most of the other QB prospects, but some think that's because of the system he was in at Michigan.

Many think McCarthy is a system quarterback and can only thrive in a system that has a complete team and is under a certain scheme.

Time will tell whether or not McCarthy is a system quarterback or not.

Do you think J.J. McCarthy is worthy of being a top-10 pick? Let us know in the comments section.

