"Ultimate insult to the families" - Former NFL QB grills Donald Trump for insulting 9/11 victims to host LIV Golf

Former United States President Donald Trump and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster are hosting an LIV Golf Invitational Series event. This event has drawn criticism from some people, particularly a group of 9/11 families.

Boomer Esiason, a former NFL quarterback and co-host of the WFAN sports radio show "Boomer & Gio," went after Trump for hosting the event. Esiason said that it’s an insult to the families of the people who lost their lives on 9/11:

“That is the ultimate insult to the families that are sitting here going, ‘What are we doing? We’re hosting a Saudi Arabian golf tournament with the Public Investment Fund from the government of Saudi Arabia at Trump Bedminster, right in the shadow of where these two buildings once stood?’ That’s what we’re doing here? The former president’s hosting this garbage over there, and these guys are accepting this money."

The former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets quarterback continued on, saying:

"It’s an insult to all the people that died on 9/11 and how their families were affected. But it’s also an insult to all the people that have died since 9/11 because of all the toxic carcinogens that they ingested while they were trying to clean this place up.”

On September 11, 2001, four airplanes were hijacked. The hijackers carried out suicide attacks on targets in the United States.

Two of those planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

A third plane crashed into the Pentagon, just outside Washington, D.C., the nation's capitol.

The final plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost as a result of the attacks that day.

Trump defends hosting the event

LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Pro-Am

When asked about hosting the LIV Golf event at his golf club, the former president said that nobody had gotten to the bottom of what happened on 9/11:

"Well, nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have, as to the maniacs that did that horrible thing ..."

Trump also stated that he’s friends with the Saudi Arabians who back LIV Golf. He said they’re doing a great thing for the game of golf:

"I've known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia, and they've been friends of mine for a long time ... What they're doing for golf is so great."

LIV is a controversial breakout professional golf league run by CEO Greg Norman, a former two-time winner of The Open championship.

The league is fiscally backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

