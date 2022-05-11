"He wants to be engaged with the game" - Former NFL star claims Tom Brady couldn't be away from football after signing mega deal as FOX analyst

The news of Tom Brady joining FOX as an analyst at the conclusion of his career has everyone, from fans to NFL pundits, expressing their opinion on the situation. Many believe that this is an indication that the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will call it quits at the end of this season.

But there has also been pushback on this take, starting with former NFL star-turned-analyst Marcus Spears. Here's what Spears had to say about the situation as a guest on ESPN's Get Up:

"I think this was the outlet. Obviously, the competitive nature that he has is something that doesn't lend itself to relaxing and we all knew that. But we all know this about being engaged. It's not about it being competitive, it keeps you so engaged in what's going on. I think that's what Tom Brady really wants to do. The money is great. He's made a lot of money. He continues to make a lot of money, but he wants to be engaged with the game."

The words from Spears make sense. Brady has spoken about unfinished business as the reason for his return to football. He indicated as much from his statement when returning to the Bucs after a brief 40-day retirement.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to avenge their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady will be chasing another Super Bowl win

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the 2022 NFL season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The team will be looking to avenge a painful loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last season by a score of 30-27.

In that game, the Rams jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the third quarter. However, the Buccaneers climbed back into the game and tied it 27-27 near the end of the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford drove down the field for his team to kick the winning field goal.

Despite the loss, Tom Brady had arguably one of his best (statistical) seasons ever. He finished the year as the league-leader in passing yards with 5,316. He also had 43 touchdowns (second-best in his career) to only 12 interceptions. TB12 also finished second in QBR with a rating of 68.1.

The three-time NFL MVP will be laser-focused, as always, in the upcoming season. But he will now have something to chase. The loss to the Rams will serve as a catalyst for the team to come back stronger than ever.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat