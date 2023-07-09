Earlier in the offseason, superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a blockbuster move to the New York Jets. He was traded by the Green Bay Packers, and Jets fans were finally blessed with an elite quarterback.

Upon Rodgers' arrival in New York, there are a lot of people who have high expectations for him, and many of them believe that the only thing that can satisfy those expectations is winning a Super Bowl.

Will Blackmon, a former Green Bay Packers defensive back, recently talked about Rodgers, and he himself stated that the four-time NFL MVP must deliver a Super Bowl to the Jets before retiring.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Blackmon said on Speak:

“For 2023, just making the playoffs is a success. But his whole duration in New York, better get a Super Bowl… He's not here just to keep playing, he's playing to get another Super Bowl because that's the only thing that anyone can ever say about him is that he has one Super Bowl ring.”

The New York Jets have a solid roster, and Aaron Rodgers now has no excuses. Few can deny that if he can perform at an elite level, the Jets can pose the toughest challenge in the AFC to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speak @SpeakOnFS1 @WillBlackmon : Getting to the playoffs would be a good season THIS YEAR for Aaron Rodgers, but during his full duration in New York, he needs to win a Super Bowl. .@WillBlackmon: Getting to the playoffs would be a good season THIS YEAR for Aaron Rodgers, but during his full duration in New York, he needs to win a Super Bowl. https://t.co/toYoWm8XeK

Jets targeting Dalvin Cook to help Aaron Rodgers

Dalvin Cook: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Despite strong interest from the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets have maintained their pursuit of star running back Dalvin Cook. The RB was released by the Minnesota Vikings last month, and the Jets have kept an eye on him ever since.

Pairing Cook with Aaron Rodgers will be lethal for the franchise, and will further bolster their chances of winning the Super Bowl. However, if Cook demands a large contract, the Jets may be unable to sign him.

As of now, it seems like the RB is seeking a lucrative deal, but things could change if Cook accepts taking a pay cut in order to win a Super Bowl.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Speak and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes