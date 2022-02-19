Former Raiders player comes out in support of Brittany Matthews over rumors about relationship with Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has only been in the league for only five years and yet he has already seen the highs and lows of being an NFL superstar.

At 26 years old, he has already been named an NFL MVP as well as a Super Bowl MVP (LIV). He is also witnessing the negative side of stardom as he and his fiancee Brittany Matthews are constantly in the crosshairs of fans and media members alike.

But Mahomes has an unexpected ally in former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton, who recently spoke out against fans and media pundits trying to dissect a private conversation the quarterback was having with his fiancee while sitting courtside at a Texas Tech vs. Baylor college basketball game.

"Let this man enjoy his off-season," Compton wrote. "Over here ‘lip reading’ and dissecting a date night. You should lip read me when my wife takes food off my plate. I know [Patrick Mahomes] and I have had our differences on twitter but I can’t imagine my offseason being full of gossip girl headlines."

You should lip read me when my wife takes food off my plate Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Does Patrick Mahomes Need An Intervention? barstoolsports.com/blog/3406388/v… Does Patrick Mahomes Need An Intervention? barstoolsports.com/blog/3406388/v… https://t.co/1gQaplPEId Let this man enjoy his off-season. Over here “lip reading” and dissecting a date nightYou should lip read me when my wife takes food off my plate twitter.com/barstoolsports… Let this man enjoy his off-season. Over here “lip reading” and dissecting a date nightYou should lip read me when my wife takes food off my plate twitter.com/barstoolsports…

A report from Barstool Sports has been reported to be the culprit of starting a negative conversation and story about Mahomes and his fiancee possibly arguing at the basketball game. Compton has a podcast that airs on the Barstool Sports platform. Perhaps this is why Compton felt the need to speak out and voice his opinion as it clearly differs from that of his host company.

Enjoy this because it may be the first and last time that a former Raiders player comes to the aid of an active Chiefs player.

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl next season?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were just a stone's throw away from getting to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

If it weren't for an errant throw in overtime of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team may have had the chance to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in just three years.

Since that did not happen, the Chiefs, like many teams in the AFC, are expected to get to the big game next year.

But with the ascension of young quarterbacks in the conference, such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, who knows if the Chiefs will get back to the Super Bowl.

The AFC Divisional Round game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills is evident that the road to next year's Super Bowl will be as difficult as it has ever been. To many, the game was a slugfest and considered one of the best games of the season.

But with the pedigree of head coach Andy Reid and his former NFL MVP at the helm, Chiefs fans definitely expect to return to the Super Bowl next season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht