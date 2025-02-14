Free Agency 2025: Ranking top 25 players post-Super Bowl LIX

The 2025 NFL free agency period is right around the corner now that Super Bowl LIX has concluded. All teams can use this time to address weaknesses on their rosters and add new players to help them achieve their goals in the upcoming season.

This year's free agency class is loaded with useful players who are expected to be available due to their expiring contracts with their current NFL teams. While some of them may re-sign before ever becoming unrestricted free agents, many are likely to hit the open market.

The wide receiver position is one of the best places to start this year as several established weapons are expected to be available. This prize of this year's class is Tee Higgins, who sits at the top of pretty much every free agency rankings.

He is unlikely to get a new deal from the Cincinnati Benagls with Ja'Marr Chase also needing a contract extension, so Higgins' elite profile makes him a priorty option this year for any team in need of a wide receiver.

Making him a featured player, instead of playing behind Chase, is expected to fully unlock his massive potential in the prime of his career.

He is joined by other solid veterans like Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper and Stefon Diggs, who are all also on expiring contracts with their current teams. All of them are capable of playing a major role in whichever offense they play in next year, whether it be with their current or new teams in the 2025 NFL season.

Teams in need of offensive lineman also have several intriguing options to choose from, including Ronnie Stanley, Trey Smith and Zack Martin. All of them have been selected to All-Pro teams during their careers and can make a significant impact on whichever teams they end up playing for.

The following rankings demonstrate the best players who are on expiring contracts ahead of the 2025 NFL free agency period. If their current teams decline to re-sign them, they are expected to be the most popular targets.

Best available players in 2025 NFL free agency

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Chris Godwin Ronnie Stanley Trey Smith Stefon Diggs Jevon Holland Zack Baun DJ Reed Khalil Mack Zack Martin Josh Sweat Charvarius Ward Sam Darnold Haason Reddick Milton Williams Camryn Bynum Kevin Zeitler Osa Odig Talanoa Hufanga Amari Cooper Byron Murphy Malcolm Koonce Will Fries Alaric Jackson Asante Samuel Jr.

