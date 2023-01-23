Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season is over, but recent footage has emerged from when he was mic'd up in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady was playing in front of his family and friends and wanted to win the game against a very strong 49ers team. Matches against San Francisco mean a lot to Brady since his hometown franchise passed on the opportunity to get him on multiple occasions.

Brady tried to motivate his teammates throughout the game but the Buccaneers lost the game 35-7. In the end, Brady looked distraught.

Here's what Tom Brady was seen saying during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14:

"Let's go boys. Go answer it now it's gonna be a f**king dogfight. That's why we're f**king here.

"Let's go boys, come on. You want it, you got it right here. You like football, this is where you f**king want to be! You guys got it?

"Gotta go fight that ain't gonna be any easier all day, right, so slug it out..."

After seeing the Buccaneers getting outplayed by the 49ers, Brady asked backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to remove his mic.

"Take this stupid thing off my back, Just rip it off."

In that game against the 49ers, Tom Brady had 34/55 competitions for 253 yards. He had one touchdown pass and two interceptions. San Francisco were more than a match for the Bucs (who struggled throughout the season) and the seven-time Super Bowl champion was very upset about it.

Tom Brady has been linked with a move to the San Francisco 49ers

Tom Brady and Brock Purdy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers

Brady will be a free agent after this season and it is highly probable that he will leave Tampa Bay. The 49ers have emerged as potential suitors, but the likelihood of that happening is low.

NFL Rumors @nflrums The three teams expected to be in on Tom Brady for 2023 are the Raiders, 49ers and Dolphins. The three teams expected to be in on Tom Brady for 2023 are the Raiders, 49ers and Dolphins.

Brock Purdy has played exceptionally well in the absence of both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, and it will be shocking if they bring Brady on board.

Apart from the 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins also have an interest in Brady. Realistically, they are the teams to keep an eye on.

