From Black National Anthem to Helmet Decals, the NFL embraces social justice

It seems scarcely believable that the NFL is now at the forefront of social justice. Just a couple of years ago, it effectively blackballed Colin Kaepernick because he had the temerity to kneel during the National Anthem. To think that there are 32 quarterbacks better than him right now still seems inconceivable.

However, post the racial reckoning that followed the brutal murder of George Floyd, the NFL seems to have realized the error of its ways and wants to mend fences with the majority of its players, most of whom are black. It has now fully embraced the rights of its players to kneel during the National Anthem, and taken other steps towards achieving social justice.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

The NFL is evolving on Social Justice

Carrying on from last season, this season too the End Zones will have “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” stenciled.

Players will have the choice to put stickers on their helmet decals to show support for the causes they believe in. These include social justice causes such as “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.” In Week 1, everyone will honor the sacrifices on and since 9/11.

NFL players will wear 9/11 ribbon helmet decals during the Week 1 games. Coaches and team personnel will wear 9/11 pins. NYPD, FDNY and Port Authority PD hats will be worn by personnel at the Giants and Jets games. https://t.co/YVAHxUUIqT — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 7, 2021

"Inspire Change" is itself a broad social justice platform encompassing both "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism." Under this initiative, US$ 250 million is being invested over a decade in various communities.

"Say Their Stories" is a platform that allows the NFL teams to showcase their efforts towards social justice on Weeks 17 and 18, whenever their home game is scheduled.

Beginning in 2020, the league included 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' - The Black National Anthem prior to 'The Star-Spangled Banner'. It must be noted at this point that the Black National Anthem was never a demand for a separate anthem for black people. Instead, since black people were excluded in previous years from the national discourse, they rallied around this song as their means of liberation. The practice of singing the Black National Anthem will carry on this season as well.

In many cases, the NFL has outpaced even liberal institutions in promoting social justice, even if symbolic, by declaring Juneteenth as an official holiday prior to the Federal Declaration this year.

It seems clear that the NFL has realized that social justice means justice for all, and is not shying away from leading the charge.

