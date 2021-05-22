From Spurs to Bucs? Harry Kane dreams of playing with Tom Brady in the NFL

England football captain Harry Kane has once again expressed his desire to play in the NFL. The star English striker wants to eventually go from scoring goals to kicking field goals.

In a recent interview with Sports JOE Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur forward revealed his NFL dream.

"At the moment I've definitely got more of an eye on the NFL [than a career in coaching] and trying to pursue that as a career after football," the Tottenham player said.

While the goalscorer is in the news for wanting to leave Tottenham this summer in search of major trophies, a move to the NFL is not on the cards anytime soon. But it remains one of his future goals after football.

"To be able to play in the Premier League and world football at the highest level, to then hopefully one day play in the NFL. Like I say, it's still early days yet, but late 30s, if I'm still in good enough shape, I'd love to give it a go and really try to take it on as a career."

Tom Brady admiration and friendship

During the chat with Sports JOE, Kane also revealed he had struck up a friendship with NFL star quarterback Tom Brady.

"He's a great guy, I've had the pleasure of talking to him, getting to know him a little bit. He's just a real down to earth person.”

The Spurs striker showered praise on Brady once again and revealed how he could try his luck in the NFL as a kicker in a free-flowing conversation with Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old English international met Brady after the Super Bowl in 2019, and the two now exchange messages every now and again, with Brady often wishing him luck.

Harry Kane wants to play alongside Tom Brady

"I think the way he talks, even when we message on Instagram, him giving me good luck messages before big games. Or if things didn't go that well, he just says things to keep me positive and things like that. You can tell he's a real leader. Obviously, if I was an NFL player I'd love to play alongside him!"

“To be able to play two major sports at the highest level would be an incredible feeling.”



Harry Kane reveals his plans to become a professional NFL player 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Kxxxa3LJpd — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 18, 2021

Due to the age difference, it’s unlikely Kane will get to play with his idol and friend Tom Brady.

Only six men have played both professional football and American football in the NFL. Kane would be by far the most famous if he was to ever do it.