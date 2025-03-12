“Full armor everywhere”: Shedeur Sanders once revealed game-changing advice he got from Tom Brady

NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has changed the course of the Colorado Buffaloes’ trajectory, transforming them from one of the underwhelming teams in the division to a bowl game candidate within just a few years of his arrival. At the helm of this massive transformation were his two trusted allies: wide receiver Travis Hunter and his son, Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur is blessed. Besides being born to Coach Prime and playing football under his guidance, he has also received mentoring from none other than the great Tom Brady. The NFL legend has been in constant touch with Shedeur since 2020, guiding him along the way.

During a media appearance in September 2023, Shedeur revealed details of his conversations with the Patriots legend. He said:

"Understanding how to improve each week. Working with him [Tom Brady] really helped me to understand, don't focus on the good things. We did that. That's nice. We were going to do that regardless. Focus on the bad things. Focus on the things we wasn't able to do at a high level. Improve that, you've got full armor everywhere."

Multiple reports indicate that Brady has a lot of trust in Shedeur Sanders, dating back to his time at Jackson State. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports stated:

"I’ve been told that Brady has also been impressed that Sanders has avoided the pitfalls of being thrust onto the center stage of college football’s limelight after transferring to Colorado to play for his father, Deion."

Brady included Shedeur in his list of 10 college athletes to launch his "BRADY" brand of clothing. Explaining Shedeur’s selection in a press release, Tom Brady said:

"Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY. He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete, and his character and values align perfectly with our brand."

Courtesy of his NIL deal and his performance for the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur has become one of the highest-valued NIL football players. However, this year, he will have the opportunity to earn even more by becoming part of the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders sign Geno Smith amidst Shedeur Sanders draft rumors

Shedeur is expected to be a certain first-round pick, with many speculating that he could be a top-10 selection this year despite concerns about his athleticism. Some reports even suggest that the Las Vegas Raiders could be his new home, considering his association with Tom Brady. During an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, Quincy Williams stated:

"I've been hearing Shedeur going to the Raiders."

However, the signing of QB Geno Smith has raised concerns over Shedeur’s selection. However, he could still be drafted in a bid to promote competition and to ease the talented Colorado star into the professional set up.

