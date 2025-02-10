Full list of Kansas City Chiefs free agents 2025 feat. DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Reid and more

The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It marks a disappointing end to a season that started so promisingly and seemed destined for a three-peat-sealing game in New Orleans.
However, the Chiefs must resolve their free-agent situation before regrouping for the 2025/26 NFL season. As we've entered the offseason, let's examine the full list of Chiefs free agents in 2025.
Full list of Kansas City Chiefs free agents 2025
- Carson Wentz, Quarterback
- Charles Omenihu, Defensive End
- D.J. Humphries, Left Tackle
- DeAndre Hopkins, Wide Receiver
- Derrick Nnadi, Defensive Tackle
- Jack Cochrane, Linebacker
- James Winchester, Long Snapper
- Jody Fortson, Tight End
- Joshua Uche, Outside Linebacker
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver
- Justin Reid, Safety
- Justin Watson, Wide Receiver
- Kareem Hunt, Running Back
- Keith Taylor, Cornerback
- Malik Herring, Defensive End
- Marlon Tuipulotu, Defensive Tackle
- Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver
- Matt Araiza, Punter
- Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver
- Mike Caliendo, Guard
- Mike Pennel, Defensive Tackle
- Nazeeh Johnson, Cornerback
- Nick Bolton, Linebacker
- Peyton Hendershot, Tight End
- Samaje Perine, Running Back
- Spencer Shrader, Kicker
- Tershawn Wharton, Defensive End
- Trey Smith, Guard
What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LIX loss?
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a disappointing end to a season that promised so much heading into Super Bowl LIX. They tried their best but were ultimately defeated by a brilliant Philadelphia Eagles team at Caesars Superdome. Considering the hype around Patrick Mahomes and Co. becoming the first team in the modern era to win three consecutive Super Bowls, the loss will sting.
Now, the Chiefs must figure out which free agents to retain and which to release. They must also monitor Travis Kelce's situation, as there are rumors that the superstar tight end might be retiring from the game. If Kelce retires, the Chiefs might need to select a tight end in the upcoming draft, or they could look into the free agency pool and pick up a stop-gap TE for Patrick Mahomes.
Once that's figured out, the Chiefs can run it back in the upcoming season. They remain the team to beat in the stacked AFC. The Chiefs should be fine, as even the best teams in history get beaten in the big game.
