Full list of Kansas City Chiefs free agents 2025 feat. DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Reid and more

The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It marks a disappointing end to a season that started so promisingly and seemed destined for a three-peat-sealing game in New Orleans.

However, the Chiefs must resolve their free-agent situation before regrouping for the 2025/26 NFL season. As we've entered the offseason, let's examine the full list of Chiefs free agents in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Full list of Kansas City Chiefs free agents 2025

Carson Wentz, Quarterback

Charles Omenihu, Defensive End

D.J. Humphries, Left Tackle

DeAndre Hopkins, Wide Receiver

Derrick Nnadi, Defensive Tackle

Jack Cochrane, Linebacker

James Winchester, Long Snapper

Jody Fortson, Tight End

Joshua Uche, Outside Linebacker

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver

Justin Reid, Safety

Justin Watson, Wide Receiver

Kareem Hunt, Running Back

Keith Taylor, Cornerback

Malik Herring, Defensive End

Marlon Tuipulotu, Defensive Tackle

Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver

Matt Araiza, Punter

Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver

Mike Caliendo, Guard

Mike Pennel, Defensive Tackle

Nazeeh Johnson, Cornerback

Nick Bolton, Linebacker

Peyton Hendershot, Tight End

Samaje Perine, Running Back

Spencer Shrader, Kicker

Tershawn Wharton, Defensive End

Trey Smith, Guard

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LIX loss?

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a disappointing end to a season that promised so much heading into Super Bowl LIX. They tried their best but were ultimately defeated by a brilliant Philadelphia Eagles team at Caesars Superdome. Considering the hype around Patrick Mahomes and Co. becoming the first team in the modern era to win three consecutive Super Bowls, the loss will sting.

Now, the Chiefs must figure out which free agents to retain and which to release. They must also monitor Travis Kelce's situation, as there are rumors that the superstar tight end might be retiring from the game. If Kelce retires, the Chiefs might need to select a tight end in the upcoming draft, or they could look into the free agency pool and pick up a stop-gap TE for Patrick Mahomes.

Once that's figured out, the Chiefs can run it back in the upcoming season. They remain the team to beat in the stacked AFC. The Chiefs should be fine, as even the best teams in history get beaten in the big game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.