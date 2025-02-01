Full list of NFL stars opting out of Pro Bowl 2025 featuring Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and others

As the 2025 Super Bowl draws near, the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl will take the spotlight this weekend. The Pro Bowl features the best players from the AFC and NFC. Once a postseason event, it now includes a 7-on-7 flag football game following a week of talent competitions.
Some players are chosen to play in the Pro Bowl each year, but they choose not to participate for different reasons. However, depending on the results of the voting, these players are later swapped out for other options.
Up to 25 players who were left off the original squad will compete in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, including 11 players from the two teams that will play in this year's Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Some players, such as Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson and CeeDee Lamb, among others, were selected for the Pro Bowl but won't be available due to personal or injury-related reasons.
2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games absentees and replacements
The players who have withdrawn from this year's Pro Bowl and their reasons are listed below:
Bills QB Josh Allen (injury) - replaced by Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (injury) - replaced by Patriots QB Drake Maye
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
Ravens RB Derrick Henry (unknown) - replaced by Bills RB James Cook
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (injury) - replaced by Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (injury) - replaced by Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
Ravens WR Zay Flowers (injury) - replaced by Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (injury) - replaced by Giants WR Malik Nabers
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith
Chiefs DL Chris Jones (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Jets DL Quinnen Williams
Ravens DL Nnamdi Madubuike (injury) - replaced by Titans DT Jeffery Simmons
Raiders DL Maxx Crosby (injury) - replaced by Texans DL Danielle Hunter
Eagles DL Jalen Carter (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Seahawks DL Leonard Williams
Eagles OL Lane Johnson (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Vikings OL Brian O'Neil
Eagles OL Cam Jurgens (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Saints OL Erik McCoy
Eagles OL Landon Dickerson (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Panthers OL Robert Hunt
Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Bills OL Connor McGovern
Lions OL Penei Sewell (injury) - replaced by Lions OL Taylor Decker
Chiefs OL Joe Thuney (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Browns OL Joel Bitonio
Texans OL Laremy Tunsil (unknown) - replaced by Ravens OL Ronnie Stanley
Chiefs OL Trey Smith (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Steelers OL Isaac Seumalo
Steelers LB T.J. Watt (unknown) - replaced by Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy
Chargers LB Khalil Mack (unknown) - replaced by Chargers LB Joey Bosa
Eagles LB Zack Baun (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Commanders LB Bobby Wagner
Ravens LB Roquan Smith (unknown) - replaced by Steelers LB Patrick Queen
Here are the other stars participating in the Pro Bowl:
Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Texans RB Joe Mixon
Texans WR Nico Collins
Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
Raiders TE Brock Bowers
Ravens FB Patrick Ricard
Chargers OT Rashawn Slater
Bills OT Dion Dawkins
Colts OG Quenton Nelson
Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson
Browns DE Myles Garrett
Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike
Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto
Colts ILB Zaire Franklin
Ravens ILB Roquan Smith
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick
Chargers SS Derwin James
Ravens SS Kyle Hamilton
Jaguars LS Ross Matiscik
Jaguars P Logan Cooke
Steelers K Chris Boswell
Broncos RS Marvin Mims Jr.
Vikings QB Sam Darnold
Lions QB Jared Goff
Packers RB Josh Jacobs
Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Cardinals TE Trey McBride
49ers TE George Kittle
49ers FB Kyle Jusczyk
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom
Cowboys OG Tyler Smith
Lions C Frank Ragnow
Packers DE Rashan Gary
Cowboys DE Micah Parsons
49ers DE Nick Bosa
Bucs DT Vita Vea
Giants DT Dexter Lawrence
Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard
Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
49ers ILB Fred Warner
Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
Panthers CB Jaycee Horn
Vikings CB Byron Murphy
Packers FS Xavier McKinney
Lions SS Brian Branch
Cardinals SS Budda Baker
Vikings LS Andrew DePaola
Lions P Jack Fox
Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey
Cowboys RS KaVontae Turpin
Falcons ST KhaDarel Hodge
