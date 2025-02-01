Full list of NFL stars opting out of Pro Bowl 2025 featuring Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and others

As the 2025 Super Bowl draws near, the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl will take the spotlight this weekend. The Pro Bowl features the best players from the AFC and NFC. Once a postseason event, it now includes a 7-on-7 flag football game following a week of talent competitions.

Some players are chosen to play in the Pro Bowl each year, but they choose not to participate for different reasons. However, depending on the results of the voting, these players are later swapped out for other options.

Up to 25 players who were left off the original squad will compete in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, including 11 players from the two teams that will play in this year's Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Some players, such as Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson and CeeDee Lamb, among others, were selected for the Pro Bowl but won't be available due to personal or injury-related reasons.

2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games absentees and replacements

The players who have withdrawn from this year's Pro Bowl and their reasons are listed below:

Bills QB Josh Allen (injury) - replaced by Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (injury) - replaced by Patriots QB Drake Maye

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

Ravens RB Derrick Henry (unknown) - replaced by Bills RB James Cook

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (injury) - replaced by Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (injury) - replaced by Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Ravens WR Zay Flowers (injury) - replaced by Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (injury) - replaced by Giants WR Malik Nabers

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith

Chiefs DL Chris Jones (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Jets DL Quinnen Williams

Ravens DL Nnamdi Madubuike (injury) - replaced by Titans DT Jeffery Simmons

Raiders DL Maxx Crosby (injury) - replaced by Texans DL Danielle Hunter

Eagles DL Jalen Carter (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Seahawks DL Leonard Williams

Eagles OL Lane Johnson (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Vikings OL Brian O'Neil

Eagles OL Cam Jurgens (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Saints OL Erik McCoy

Eagles OL Landon Dickerson (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Panthers OL Robert Hunt

Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Bills OL Connor McGovern

Lions OL Penei Sewell (injury) - replaced by Lions OL Taylor Decker

Chiefs OL Joe Thuney (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Browns OL Joel Bitonio

Texans OL Laremy Tunsil (unknown) - replaced by Ravens OL Ronnie Stanley

Chiefs OL Trey Smith (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Steelers OL Isaac Seumalo

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (unknown) - replaced by Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy

Chargers LB Khalil Mack (unknown) - replaced by Chargers LB Joey Bosa

Eagles LB Zack Baun (Super Bowl LIX) - replaced by Commanders LB Bobby Wagner

Ravens LB Roquan Smith (unknown) - replaced by Steelers LB Patrick Queen

Here are the other stars participating in the Pro Bowl:

Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Texans RB Joe Mixon

Texans WR Nico Collins

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Raiders TE Brock Bowers

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater

Bills OT Dion Dawkins

Colts OG Quenton Nelson

Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Browns DE Myles Garrett

Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto

Colts ILB Zaire Franklin

Ravens ILB Roquan Smith

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

Chargers SS Derwin James

Ravens SS Kyle Hamilton

Jaguars LS Ross Matiscik

Jaguars P Logan Cooke

Steelers K Chris Boswell

Broncos RS Marvin Mims Jr.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold

Lions QB Jared Goff

Packers RB Josh Jacobs

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Cardinals TE Trey McBride

49ers TE George Kittle

49ers FB Kyle Jusczyk

Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom

Cowboys OG Tyler Smith

Lions C Frank Ragnow

Packers DE Rashan Gary

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons

49ers DE Nick Bosa

Bucs DT Vita Vea

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard

Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

49ers ILB Fred Warner

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

Vikings CB Byron Murphy

Packers FS Xavier McKinney

Lions SS Brian Branch

Cardinals SS Budda Baker

Vikings LS Andrew DePaola

Lions P Jack Fox

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey

Cowboys RS KaVontae Turpin

Falcons ST KhaDarel Hodge

